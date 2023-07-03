Huge new Amazon sale makes Samsung's cheapest Galaxy Watch 5 variant cheaper than ever before
Are you thinking of buying one of the best smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone... mere weeks ahead of Samsung's expected Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic launch? That may not sound like a great idea, especially with some presumably killer Prime Day 2023 deals also right around the corner, but what if you were able to get last year's Galaxy Watch 5 at a new record low price with no strings attached?
It's true, that Wear OS-based circular beaut (with no physically rotating bezel or extra-robust titanium frame) is currently marked down by an unprecedented 80 bucks by none other than Amazon in an entry-level 40mm Bluetooth-only variant normally fetching $279.99.
You don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this somewhat random deal that Samsung itself is unable to match right now, and the same goes for identical $80 discounts available for jumbo-sized 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 units sans cellular connectivity, as well as 4G LTE-enabled variants in your choice of 40 and 44mm case sizes.
Speaking of choice, Amazon will let you pick from a full range of colors no matter what size you prefer and whether or not you think you need built-in cellular technology on your wrist at the exact same $80 discount... if you hurry, and on top of everything, the e-commerce giant can slash as much as 130 bucks off the $369.99 list price of a Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition with a fancy graphite Milanese band if you're into that sort of thing.
The Galaxy Watch 5, mind you, doesn't provide battery life numbers quite as impressive as the Watch 5 Pro, shining however with a thinner profile, lighter body, and the same super-sharp AMOLED display and powerful dual-core Exynos processor.
Perhaps most importantly, this bad boy is a health monitoring champion, keeping its eye among others on your heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, body composition, and even skin temperature at undoubtedly reasonable and pretty hard-to-beat prices (even on Prime Day).
