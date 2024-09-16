Here is the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 5 in all its glory

Huawei Watch GT 5 (41 mm size)

The 41 mm version will be available in at least two colors – Jana Blue and Jana Gold, while the 46 mm variant will certainly be available in Black. Of course, both models could get additional color options at launch, there are just the ones shown in these renders.



Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 5 smartwatch is expected to feature 5 ATM water resistance, a rotating crown, a programmable button, metal bezel, and stainless-steel body.



As far as the specs go, the 41mm version is expected to sport a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, while the bigger 46 mm variant will feature a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display.



The 41 mm version will be available in at least two colors – Jana Blue and Jana Gold, while the 46 mm variant will certainly be available in Black. Of course, both models could get additional color options at launch, there are just the ones shown in these renders.Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 5 smartwatch is expected to feature 5 ATM water resistance, a rotating crown, a programmable button, metal bezel, and stainless-steel body.As far as the specs go, the 41mm version is expected to sport a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, while the bigger 46 mm variant will feature a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Huawei Watch GT 5 (46 mm size)

Huawei has already teased a couple of details about the Watch GT 5, including the fact that the smartwatch should offer between 7 and 14 days of maximum battery life.



What makes the Watch GT 5 stand out is the company’s new TrueSense health and fitness sensor technology, which offers users higher accuracy and faster readouts in just about every aspect such as heart rate, body temperature, SpO2 level, and more.



Huawei has already teased a couple of details about the Watch GT 5, including the fact that the smartwatch should offer between 7 and 14 days of maximum battery life.What makes the Watch GT 5 stand out is the company’s new TrueSense health and fitness sensor technology, which offers users higher accuracy and faster readouts in just about every aspect such as heart rate, body temperature, SpO2 level, and more.

Huawei Watch GT 5 (41 mm size)

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with Huawei’s new Health Glance feature that allows users to measure more than 10 health indicators in under a minute. We also know the Watch GT 5 features built-in GPS, as well as support for more than 100 sports modes.



Huawei didn’t announce anything regarding the Watch GT 5’s price, but it’s safe to say that prices will start at around €250, the same amount customers had to pay for the previous model at launch. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with Huawei’s new Health Glance feature that allows users to measure more than 10 health indicators in under a minute. We also know the Watch GT 5 features built-in GPS, as well as support for more than 100 sports modes.Huawei didn’t announce anything regarding the Watch GT 5’s price, but it’s safe to say that prices will start at around €250, the same amount customers had to pay for the previous model at launch.