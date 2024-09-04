Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Huawei Watch GT 5 to be unveiled on September 19

By
Huawei Watch GT 5
Huawei Watch GT 5 | Image credit: Huawei
Huawei has just announced a new launch event where the Chinese company plans to introduce a new smartwatch. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal the name of the wearable device, it’s probably safe to assume that the Watch GT 4 is getting a sequel this month.

The launch event is set to take place on September 19 in Barcelona, Spain, but other than that, Huawei doesn’t offer any other details about its upcoming smartwatch.

According to the latest leaks, the Huawei Watch GT 5 is expected to feature a better version of HarmonyOS 4.2, whatever that means. Also, the smartwatch is likely to come in two size variants: 41mm and 46mm.

Huawei Watch GT 5 to be unveiled on September 19
Huawei Watch GT 5 unveiling date | Image credit: Huawei

The upcoming Watch GT 5 is said to feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as 18W fast charging support. One of the wearable device’s key features is likely to be Huawei’s new TruSense technology, an advanced sensing system that was introduced not long ago.

During the presentation of the TruSense technology, Huawei showcased a new smartwatch that’s likely to be the upcoming Watch GT 5. The device in the images shown features an octagonal-like dial casing, which is quite unusual for a smartwatch (see image above).

But that’s probably exactly what the Watch GT 5 will look like considering that a very small part of the wearable device is shown in the teaser published by Huawei this week. The teaser also confirms the smartwatch comes in at least two colors: black and white.

That’s all we know so far about Huawei’s next smartwatch, but we suspect more details about the Watch GT 5 will leak in the weeks leading up to its unveiling, so stay tuned for more information.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

