Huawei Watch Fit 3 official images confirm it’s an Apple Watch copycat
Images of Huawei’s upcoming Watch Fit 3 leaked about a week ago suggesting that the Chinese company decided to copy Apple Watch’s design.
Obviously, Huawei is not the only brand that did that and won’t be the last, but one would think that such a big company would be capable to come up with something original for such an important product.
For starters, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 does NOT run watchOS. Secondly, the smartwatch features a 1.82-inch OLED display with 480 x 480 pixels resolution. It’s powered by a 400mAh battery that should provide up to 10 days of use.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has a speaker and mic for calls. Huawei also claims the Watch Fit 3 is rated to be water resistant up to 5 ATM. As far as the price goes, the cheaper version with rubber band costs €160, while the more expensive model with leather strap is priced to sell for €180.
Earlier this week, several German retailers listed the Huawei Watch Fit 3 ahead of its official launch (via WinFuture). The images confirm that Huawei’s smartwatch is an Apple Watch copycat when it comes to design, but the listings also include its full specs, so here is what you can expect in case you’re interested in acquiring one.
Naturally, it packs the usual sensors that can track your heart’s rate, calories burned, sleep, workout and jogging sessions. It’s also important to add that the Watch Fit 3 only comes with 4GB storage, but on the bright side, it does feature built-in GPS.
