Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Huawei Watch Fit 3 official images confirm it’s an Apple Watch copycat

By
0comments
Huawei Wearables
Huawei Watch Fit 3 official images confirm it’s an Apple Watch copycat
Images of Huawei’s upcoming Watch Fit 3 leaked about a week ago suggesting that the Chinese company decided to copy Apple Watch’s design.

Obviously, Huawei is not the only brand that did that and won’t be the last, but one would think that such a big company would be capable to come up with something original for such an important product.

Earlier this week, several German retailers listed the Huawei Watch Fit 3 ahead of its official launch (via WinFuture). The images confirm that Huawei’s smartwatch is an Apple Watch copycat when it comes to design, but the listings also include its full specs, so here is what you can expect in case you’re interested in acquiring one.

For starters, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 does NOT run watchOS. Secondly, the smartwatch features a 1.82-inch OLED display with 480 x 480 pixels resolution. It’s powered by a 400mAh battery that should provide up to 10 days of use.

Naturally, it packs the usual sensors that can track your heart’s rate, calories burned, sleep, workout and jogging sessions. It’s also important to add that the Watch Fit 3 only comes with 4GB storage, but on the bright side, it does feature built-in GPS.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has a speaker and mic for calls. Huawei also claims the Watch Fit 3 is rated to be water resistant up to 5 ATM. As far as the price goes, the cheaper version with rubber band costs €160, while the more expensive model with leather strap is priced to sell for €180.




https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless