Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Huawei Watch Fit 3 leaks: Borrowing a page from Apple's playbook?

By
Huawei
Huawei Watch Fit 3 leaks: Borrowing a page from Apple's playbook?
The cover image shows the Watch Fit 2

Last week, the Chinese tech giant Huawei introduced its latest flagship phone, the Pura 70 series, putting a spotlight on photography. But there is more around the corner with the upcoming Watch Fit 3, and a recent leak has given us a sneak peek at its design.

Renowned leaker with a solid track record, Roland Quandt (via 9to5Mac), has revealed images of the upcoming Watch Fit 3 from Huawei on X.


The Watch Fit 3 sticks to the design language of its predecessor, the Watch Fit 2, featuring a rectangular shape. However, the new model adds an extra button – a rotating crown. It also has somewhat slimmer bezels and rounded corners and comes with a band that connects without traditional lugs.

Huawei's upcoming smartwatch is expected to be available in four different colors: silver, gold, black, and pink. And as usual, Huawei will likely give you a choice between silicone and leather straps.

Smartwatch designs vary a lot between brands, especially in the world of Wear OS. But Huawei's next smartwatch seems to be getting even closer to Apple's design than before. Sure, rectangular smartwatches tend to look alike, but with the new button, it's starting to feel even more like an Apple Watch.

However, Huawei's Watch Fit line prioritizes fitness tracking over smartwatch functions. It runs a lightweight version of HarmonyOS, supporting some apps along with fitness and sleep tracking features. It also handles notifications and calls from your phone.

Recommended Stories
We're not sure when the Watch Fit 3 will make its debut, but it's unlikely to be officially sold in the US market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless