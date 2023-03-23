Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Huawei executive boldly predicts that its new phones will cause iPhone to lose market share
On Thursday, Huawei introduced its three new flagship phones, the P60, P60 Plus, and the P60 Art. At the same time, it unveiled its Enjoy 60 mid-ranger and the Mate X3 foldable. To say that Huawei is proud of its new handsets would be an understatement. Per Gizchina, He Gang, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Device BG, said during the media Q&A period held after the announcements that the iPhone will lose market share after Huawei releases its new phones.

During the event, the company compared the foldable Mate X3 with the iPhone 14 Pro Max to show that the latest Huawei foldable is both thinner and lighter than Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. The Huawei P60 line features a 10-stop variable aperture that according to Huawei, allows 191% more light into the camera compared to the iPhone 14. Huawei also says that its super-focus night vision telephoto lens increases light capacity by 488% over the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As much as we admire what Huawei has been able to achieve while having to deal with the restrictions placed against the company by the U.S., it is going to be hard for Huawei to take any market share away from Apple no matter how crazy good the P60 series cameras are. Huawei cannot sell phones in the world's third largest smartphone market (that's the U.S.). Besides, the iPhone seems to be gaining some strength and owns an amazing 75% of the global premium smartphone market. These are phones priced at $600 and up.

Apple also topped Samsung and now has a leading 23% share of the global smartphone market. So perhaps Huawei is writing a check that its smartphone business can't cash. That's not to say that Huawei's phones aren't outstanding. This company continues to innovate with one hand tied behind its back. But the truth is that Huawei cannot use chipsets for its phones that support 5G signals. Eventually, perhaps even now, that will matter.

But who knows? Once upon a time Huawei brazenly said that it would be the top smartphone manufacturer in the world after five years. It seemed like a longshot at the time. But Huawei would have achieved its goal if it weren't for those meddling kids. And by kids, we mean two U.S. administrations.

