Huawei's chip ambitions rumored to be at the cost of "brutal" work conditions

In the context of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology used in mobile phones, "nm" (nanometer) refers to the size of components on the chip, such as transistors. One nanometer equals one billionth of a meter, highlighting the incredibly small scale of these components. Smaller nm technology allows for more efficient and powerful chips by packing more transistors into a smaller space.

If a chip is manufactured using a 7nm process, it means that the key components (like transistors) on that chip are as small as 7 nanometers in size.

As nm technology advances (e.g., from 7nm to 5nm), chips become more powerful and more energy-efficient, contributing to improved performance in mobile phones.

