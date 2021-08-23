Huawei patents phone with curved 'Arc Display' and under-display selfie camera

Huawei patents phone with curved 'Arc Display' and under-display selfie camera1
Huawei could take curved screens to the next level
Huawei has been granted a patent (via LetsGoDigital) for a smartphone design that features a so-called Arc Display with drastically curved edges on either side that extend all the way to the back of the phone.
The patent also describes the presence of a pressure-sensitive touch system, quite like Apple’s old 3D Touch feature. If you press harder on the curved part of the display, extra functionalities could be triggered.
An under-screen camera, an AI chip, and stereo speakers are included too
Because we’re talking about a patent, there’s no guarantee the smartphone visualized above will ever make it to market. Moreover, internal specs like the chipset and storage aren’t listed.
A so-called AI chipset is reportedly part of the package too alongside a stereo speaker setup. Additionally, Huawei describes an under-screen selfie camera like the one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
What about the back? Well, the device in question boasts a rectangular camera bump that itself is home to two circular modules. There’s a total of camera four sensors plus an LED flash.
Huawei’s latest device patent may have been a preview of the flagship Mate 50 series. However, that lineup is rumored to have been canceled in light of recent chip supply issues, so the patented product may never see the light of day.
