The Huawei Mate 50 might be canceled

The Huawei Mate 50 might be canceled1
Is this the end of the Huawei Mate series?
A new rumor (via Notebookcheck) claims that Huawei is so focused on serving its existing customers and releasing the next-generation P50 series that it’s now willing to skip the upcoming Huawei Mate 50 series.
For context, the Huawei P50 series is at least three months behind schedule and there’s still no sign of a release. In fact, when the Huawei P50 Pro was showcased earlier this month, the brand made no mention of specs or a launch date.
Huawei’s other priority, aside from hardware, is pushing HarmonyOS 2. The software, which is being marketed as a new operating system but seems to be a forked version of Android, reached 10 million active users in one week.
HarmonyOS could be central to the future of Huawei’s consumer business. After all, without access to the latest 5G chipsets and other key components, it’s difficult to see how Huawei can keep creating competitive hardware in the years to come.