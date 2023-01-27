Renders of the Huawei P60 Pro show curved screen, new rear camera module





The renders show a curved screen for the Pro variant and a vertical camera module placed in the upper left corner of the phone's rear panel. You can see the periscope camera on the bottom left corner of the module and we assume that there will be an under-screen fingerprint scanner. The latest rumored specs for the P60 Pro start with a 6.6-inch OLED panel carrying a QHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.







The original rumors called for the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that has been modified not to work with 5G signals due to U.S. restrictions. However, the latest rumors have the P60 Pro sporting Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, also modified not to work with 5G. That's because the U.S. Commerce Department in 2020 revised an export rule that prevents foundries using American technology to manufacture chips from sending cutting-edge silicon to Huawei









The render shows the XMAGE brand on the camera module. This is Huawei's in-house imaging brand which was created after the company's partnership with Leica came to an end. The camera array on the rear will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The front-facing 32MP camera will take selfies and handle video chats. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on it supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.





The Huawei P60 Pro will be impervious to dust and received the typical IP68 rating that most flagships receive. That means that a device can be submerged in fresh water up to a depth of nearly 5 feet for 30 minutes and escape unscathed.





Keep in mind that the Huawei P60 line has not yet been made official and we have yet to see any renders for the Mate 60 series.

