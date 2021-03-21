Huawei P50 launch reportedly moved to May
The Huawei P50 flagships are rumored to be the Chinese giant's first phones to ship without Android and this apparently is holding back their release.
A new report that cites a Chinese publication claims that the launch has been moved back because of reasons related to HarmonyOS.
The phones reportedly entered the beta 3 testing phase around two weeks back and it seems that things aren't going as planned.
Huawei's current smartphones, including the foldable Mate X2, run an open-source version of Android. The beta version of the company's operating system has been available to download on several devices including the Mate 30 and the MatePad Pro since December 2020.
The company plans to begin the official rollout in April. It is also going to share the roadmap to upgrade older phones to the in-house OS next month.
Today's report also reiterates that the P50 series will consist of three models: the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Plus.
Google has cut ties with Huawei because of sanctions imposed by the US and the company's phones now ship without a licensed version of Android. The open-source version lacks important Google services like Gmail. The company has its own app store (known as the AppGallery) and services under an ecosystem called Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which is similar to Google Mobile Services.
As of late February, AppGallery had over 530 million monthly active users and HMS had 2.3 million registered developers globally.