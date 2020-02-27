Buy the Huawei P30 Pro today and claim a free Watch GT Active
The promotion in question is compatible with a number of retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Sky Mobile, Three, and EE. But after looking at all of the options, it turns out GiffGaff’s Huawei P30 Pro deal is the best of the bunch.
That can be canceled after the first month if you’re only interested in the smartphone, bringing the total cost of ownership to just £609. Two weeks after your purchase has been accepted, head over to the Huawei promotions page and complete the form by March 31st to claim a free Watch GT Active smartwatch.
For those of you that aren’t aware, the Huawei P30 Pro ships with the high-end Kirin 980 chipset on the inside. It’s coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded if you purchase a compatible nanoSD card.
Also present is a versatile quad-camera system that includes a 40-megapixel main shooter, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 8-megapixel periscope camera that supports 5x optical zoom, and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography.
