Buy the Huawei P30 Pro today and claim a free Watch GT Active

The Huawei P30 Pro is still one of the best smartphones on the market. It also ships with Google apps on board, unlike more recent Huawei models, and if you purchase it today, you’ll be able to claim a pretty nice gift.The promotion in question is compatible with a number of retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Sky Mobile, Three, and EE. But after looking at all of the options, it turns out GiffGaff’s Huawei P30 Pro deal is the best of the bunch.The flagship device is priced at £599 and, although it can’t be purchased without a compatible SIM plan unless you’re an existing customer, the cheapest Goodybag package is only £10 per month.That can be canceled after the first month if you’re only interested in the smartphone, bringing the total cost of ownership to just £609. Two weeks after your purchase has been accepted, head over to the Huawei promotions page and complete the form by March 31st to claim a free Watch GT Active smartwatch.