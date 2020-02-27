This Galaxy S10+ deal gives you 512GB for the price of 128GB

Samsung Android Deals

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 27, 2020, 5:16 AM
Buyers on the lookout for a new flagship smartphone but not willing to spend heaps of money on the latest device are being pushed to the Galaxy S10 series by Samsung. The Galaxy S10+, in particular, continues to be an extremely solid device and now the Ceramic Black 512GB model is heavily discounted.

Retailer Fonehouse has a fantastic deal running at the moment that gives you the 512GB Galaxy S10+ for the price of the standard 128GB variant. Also included is a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the speedy Exynos 9820 chipset, and an impressive triple-camera system on the back.

The phone ships with Android 9 Pie pre-installed but can already be updated to Android 10. The software is combined with a big 4,000mAh battery, microSD card support, and a headphone jack.

It’s bundled with a 24-month EE contract that gives you 75GB of data alongside unlimited calls and texts. The package will set you back £41 per month and there’s no upfront fees, therefore bringing the total cost of ownership to just £984.

But if you’re worried about the 75GB data cap mentioned above, 90GB and 125GB plans are also available for £43 and £46 per month respectively.


To further entice customers, BT-owned EE is offering customers a 3-month subscription to BT Sport for free. Additional 6-month subscriptions to Apple Music and the MTV Play video streaming service are on offer too, although the former is limited to new customers.

Neither of these streaming services will count towards your data cap. Speaking of data, the company says you’ll be able to use it within the EU alongside the unlimited calls and texts.

