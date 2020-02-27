This Galaxy S10+ deal gives you 512GB for the price of 128GB
It’s bundled with a 24-month EE contract that gives you 75GB of data alongside unlimited calls and texts. The package will set you back £41 per month and there’s no upfront fees, therefore bringing the total cost of ownership to just £984.
But if you’re worried about the 75GB data cap mentioned above, 90GB and 125GB plans are also available for £43 and £46 per month respectively.
To further entice customers, BT-owned EE is offering customers a 3-month subscription to BT Sport for free. Additional 6-month subscriptions to Apple Music and the MTV Play video streaming service are on offer too, although the former is limited to new customers.
Neither of these streaming services will count towards your data cap. Speaking of data, the company says you’ll be able to use it within the EU alongside the unlimited calls and texts.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):