Huawei 5G

Huawei Mate 40 series exorbitant prices revealed

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 19, 2020, 2:48 PM
Huawei Mate 40 series exorbitant prices revealed
It's just a matter of a couple of days before the Huawei Mate 40 series is revealed. The lineup will comprise four models allegedly: the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus, and Mate 40 RS. 

The handsets will be powered by Huawei's first 5nm chip, the Kirin 9000, and benchmark scores suggest it will lag behind the Apple A14 Bionic, Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, and Samsung Exynos 2100. Leaker Teme has got some scoop on the price, availability, and camera configuration of the phones.


The leaker says that the Mate 40 Pro will cost around €1100 (~$1,295), the Pro Plus will retail for €1400 (~$1,648), and the RS model will go for €2500 (~$2,943).

For comparison, last year's Mate 30 Pro was launched for €1,099 (~$1,293) and the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design went for CNY12,999 (~$1,945) in China.

Needless to say, the rumored prices are quite high and could put the new phones at a disadvantage when compared to flagships like the OnePlus 8T and iPhone 12.

Given that Huawei can neither make nor buy premium chips any longer, it could be a long time before we see another flagship series from the company.

The tipster also claims that the new phones, especially the Mate 40 Pro Plus and RS, will be hard to come by, and this might be because of component procurement restrictions Huawei is facing because of sanctions levied by the US. The standard Mate 40 has allegedly been postponed. 

Mate 40 series alleged camera specs



It looks like the standard Mate 40 will feature a triple camera setup.

The Mate 40 Pro is tipped to come with a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide unit, a 12MP module with 5x optical zoom, and a laser autofocus sensor. It is also expected to have a color temperature sensor.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus will reportedly have a 50MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor, two 8MP units, a laser autofocus sensor, and a color temperature sensor. 

The RS is expected to have a similar camera setup as the Pro Plus, but it will swap out the laser autofocus unit for a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. It will likely have a temperature measuring sensor too.



As for the other specs, we can expect the Pro and RS models to have a 90Hz display. The Mate 40 Pro will reportedly pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

The phones will probably ship with an open-source version of Android 10 and instead of Google's services and apps, you will get Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). They will allegedly be upgradable to Huawei's HarmonyOS next year.

The Mate 40 series will seemingly go on sale in China on October 30. There is no word on international availability yet.

