Tipster says these existing Huawei and Honor devices will get HarmonyOS

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 07, 2020, 4:51 PM
Tipster says these existing Huawei and Honor devices will get HarmonyOS
Huawei announced the second version of HarmonyOS last month and also revealed its plans to roll out a beta version for smartphones in December. The company is also going to launch its first handset with the in-house OS next year.

It had earlier said that phones running Android 10-based EMUI 11 would be upgradable to HarmonyOS in the future. Thanks to a Chinese blogger (via MyDrivers), we now know which existing devices would be compatible with HarmonyOS once its released. 

HarmonyOS roll out will be staggered 



Smartphones fueled by the upcoming 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC will apparently be the first to get Huawei's home-brewed OS. The company supposedly only has a few units of the unannounced chip and they are reserved for the forthcoming Mate 40 phones.

After that, Kirin 990 5G-based phones will reportedly be eligible for an upgrade. The chipset is the beating heart of the Mate 30 series, P40 lineup, Mate Xs, Nova 6 5G, Honor 30, and Honor V30 Pro. 

Next up are devices based on the Kirin 990 4G, Kirin 985, Kirin 980, and Kirin 820. After that, HarmonyOS will seemingly be made available for phones with the Kirin 810 and Kirin 710.

The Kirin 970, which powers the Mate 10 and P20 series, is apparently not on the list. 

Huawei does not intend to force its operating system on its users and the choice to switch from Android to HarmonyOS will rest with them.

