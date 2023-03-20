Huawei legacy reborn with full Google support! Stunning Honor Magic 5 Pro - Samsung’s new nemesis?

Over four years after Huawei was banned from using Google apps (ending the company’s ambitions for a global takeover), the once-sister but now-independent Honor brand seems to finally deliver on its mission to replace, and (possibly) overtake ex-parent company, Huawei.



However, what’s more important here is that the super-comfortable Samsung and Apple are (sort of) challenged again. By coincidence or not, the phone that returns to take on the Galaxy and iPhone looks suspiciously familiar and similar to the smartphone that the US trade embargo stopped from reaching greatness - the Huawei P40 Pro.









Huawei quite literally (pretty much) died for this!



Our full review of the Honor Magic 5 Pro is in progress but before it arrives, here are some features of the new Magical flagship from China that could set the standard for future flagship phones - Android or Apple. Yes, I’m talking about some real innovation here - we don't see that every day. It's like a... big deal! Now, the Honor Magic 5 Pro arrives as the first Huawei-inspired (but Honor-made) Android flagship that might be able to make Samsung and Apple nervous… again. I don't know if I can stress the emotional meaning of this phone, butOur full review of the Honor Magic 5 Pro is in progress but before it arrives, here are some features of the new Magical flagship from China that could set the standard for future flagship phones - Android or Apple. Yes, I’m talking about somehere - we don't see that every day. It's like a... big deal!



Honor Magic 5 Pro revives iconic Huawei design with cutting-edge specs; brings two new features that could change Android and iPhone forever



Before I talk about anything else, I can’t skip discussing the aesthetic design of the Honor Magic 5 Pro. Warning: That’s the subjective section of the story - feel free to disagree (respectfully) by leaving a comment.

You might recall the I know, it's heartbreaking.



I was a but I never got over the beautiful design of the P40 Pro.



You might recall the Huawei P40 Pro - the first Huawei “P” series flagship (the "P" is for "photography") affected by the US trade embargo. What you don’t know (there’s no reason you would) is that together with the Nexus 6P , the Huawei P40 Pro might be my favorite phone (design) I never got to use/own.I was a Huawei P30 Pro user when the P40 Pro came out. The P30 Pro was arguably the best Android phone on the market at the time - certainly with the strongest camera system, and I was more than ready to upgrade to the new Huawei. Of course, the lack of Google support put an early end to my love affair with the excellent Chinese flagships,



Fast forward to today, the iconic Huawei P40 Pro design is reborn with the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which reminds me exactly what I found special about the Huawei P40 Pro’s aesthetic, and that's the approach to the whole “bezel-less” look that’s been a goal of each and every (and I mean every ) phone-maker for ages now...



The Honor Magic 5 Pro's display is now equally curved on all sides, but not only that. It’s also curved on all four corners , making the Magic 5 Pro's screen the only one on the market that creates a spillover effect, which in turn makes it look like you’re looking at and holding a floating piece of glass. Looks matter after all.



Another important detail about the Honor Magic 5 Pro’s 6.8-inch 120hHz display is that this is the only Android screen with a Dynamic Island-like cutout, which also houses a real, 3D face-unlocking scanner (reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro's). And yes, it was indeed Huawei that pioneered what Apple now calls the "Dynamic Island with 3D face-unlocking tech, meaning if anyone’s taking inspiration here, then that’s Apple (from Huawei). Not trying to start a fight - just clearing the air.







Honor Magic 5 Pro brings groundbreaking battery tech - increases capacity without increasing volume and weight; level up Samsung, Apple!



Unlike the beautiful design of the Magic 5 Pro, which isn’t exactly something we haven’t seen before, the new Honor flagship brings something completely new and unseen until now, which promises to change phones forever. Like for real!

We’re talking about a new, groundbreaking type of battery from the silicon-carbon type, which has 5,450mAh capacity, while being the same weight and size as a traditional 5,100mAh Li-Ion cell. Let that sink in. It's a first in the smartphone world, and that doesn't happen every day (not even every year).



Unfortunately, the “catch” here is that Honor has decided to keep the new battery exclusive to the Chinese version of the Magic 5 Pro and Magic 5 Ultimate (the latter is essentially the same as the Pro but with a different rear look, ultrasonic fingerprint reader and UWB support).



Despite remaining exclusive to China (at least for now), nothing changes the fact that the Honor Magic 5 Pro’s new battery might be the biggest breakthrough in smartphone tech in ages. Not only would this innovative tech allow phones to have larger batteries - it’d also effectively make them thinner and lighter, considering a bigger but conventional Li-Ion battery would require more space and be heavier.





Remember AI? Honor Magic 5 Pro’s strong focus on Artificial Intellgence helps the camera take jaw-dropping photos; let's you control the phone with your eyes





Really, the AI tricks found on the Honor Magic 5 Pro aren’t just one or two. However, the two most intriguing ones have to do with the camera and the way you control the phone.

Thanks to a new AI motion detection feature called Motion Capture, the Honor Magic 5 Pro has the ability to intelligently select the best action shot within 1.5 seconds before and after you press the shutter key to take a photo! In practice, this means the camera can freeze time all by itself - automatically.



You know the cheesy “jump” photo we’ve all tried to take at least once in our lifetime? The Honor Magic 5 Pro can now detect your motion and freeze just the right moment. “At the highest point of the jump” is Honor's actual claim, and judging by early samples it seems to be… correct. Again, the phone does it automatically , which means you don’t even need a photographer (in that case you'd probably need a tripod).



