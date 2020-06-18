Here's which Huawei and Honor devices will receive EMUI 10.1/Magic UI 3.1



The software should begin rolling out later this month.

Key Features

For those of you that aren’t aware, the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 release introduce a new 3D rendered Always-on-Display feature, extra fingerprint unlock animations, a new Multi-Window functionality, and smoother scrolling.



The Celia voice assistant also makes its debut on the Huawei Mate 30 series. Like most other assistants, it can be activated by holding down the power button or saying the hotword – ‘Hey Celia’ in this case.





It will support three languages initially – English, Spanish, and French – and be available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and South Africa.



