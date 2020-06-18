Android Software updates Huawei honor

Here's which Huawei and Honor devices will receive EMUI 10.1/Magic UI 3.1

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 18, 2020, 4:35 AM
The EMUI 10.1 software update was first unveiled earlier this year alongside the flagship Huawei P40 series. Now, the company has confirmed the official release plans for both Huawei and Honor smartphones.

Huawei


Later this month, the EMUI 10.1 update will start rolling out to sixteen Huawei smartphones. These include the popular and well-reviewed Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in addition to the Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and Mate 30 Pro 5G.

Owners of the older Huawei Mate 20 be able to experience the newer software too. That also applies to those using the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 X 5G.

Completing the list of compatible smartphones are the Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei Nova 7i. As for tablets, the Huawei MatePad Pro and MediaPad M6 10.8 are scheduled to be updated.

Honor


Regarding Honor devices and the equivalent Magic UI 3.1 release, the company has today confirmed that owners of the Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 will receive the update.

The software should begin rolling out later this month.


Key Features


For those of you that aren’t aware, the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 release introduce a new 3D rendered Always-on-Display feature, extra fingerprint unlock animations, a new Multi-Window functionality, and smoother scrolling. 

The Celia voice assistant also makes its debut on the Huawei Mate 30 series. Like most other assistants, it can be activated by holding down the power button or saying the hotword – ‘Hey Celia’ in this case. 

It will support three languages initially – English, Spanish, and French – and be available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and South Africa.

