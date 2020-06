Here's which Huawei and Honor devices will receive EMUI 10.1/Magic UI 3.1

Huawei

Honor



The software should begin rolling out later this month.





The EMUI 10.1 software update was first unveiled earlier this year alongside the flagship Huawei P40 series. Now, the company has confirmed the official release plans for both Huawei and Honor smartphones.Later this month, the EMUI 10.1 update will start rolling out to sixteen Huawei smartphones. These include the popular and well-reviewed Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in addition to the Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and Mate 30 Pro 5G.Owners of the older Huawei Mate 20 be able to experience the newer software too. That also applies to those using the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 X 5G.Completing the list of compatible smartphones are the Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei Nova 7i. As for tablets, the Huawei MatePad Pro and MediaPad M6 10.8 are scheduled to be updated.Regarding Honor devices and the equivalent Magic UI 3.1 release, the company has today confirmed that owners of the Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 will receive the update.