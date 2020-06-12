Huawei Mate 40 5G on schedule for Q4 2020 launch; big sales goal set
Huawei wants to ship 8 million Mate 40 units in Q4 2020
A leaker on Weibo (via GSMArena) claims Huawei is still planning to release the flagship Huawei Mate 40 series in the fourth quarter of 2020. The announcement itself is currently expected at some point in October.
The slight delay this year likely has less to do with chip supply issues and more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Huawei remained largely unaffected, some setbacks due to the lockdown in China are inevitable.
The very same tipster believes the Chinese company is looking to ship around 8 million Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro units by the end of the year. Due to the ongoing sanctions which limit the use of Google software, though, the vast majority of these sales are expected inside China.
Huawei continues to build up its own ecosystem centered around the App Gallery app store but still faces a long road ahead before it can match the Play Store experience and compete on the level it used to in Europe.
As for specifications, few details are available at the moment. However, the Mate 40 series is largely expected to feature the Kirin 1020 chipset built upon the new 5-nanometer manufacturing process, which should make it one of the fastest chips on the market.
