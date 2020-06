Huawei Mate 40 5G on schedule for Q4 2020 launch; big sales goal set

Huawei wants to ship 8 million Mate 40 units in Q4 2020

A leaker on Weibo (via) claims Huawei is still planning to release the flagship Huawei Mate 40 series in the fourth quarter of 2020. The announcement itself is currently expected at some point in October.That is slightly behind the Mate 30 introduction schedule – it was unveiled in September 2019 – but ultimately lines up with previous-gen Mate series announcements.The slight delay this year likely has less to do with chip supply issues and more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Huawei remained largely unaffected, some setbacks due to the lockdown in China are inevitable.The very same tipster believes the Chinese company is looking to ship around 8 million Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro units by the end of the year. Due to the ongoing sanctions which limit the use of Google software, though, the vast majority of these sales are expected inside China.

The sanctions introduced by the United States in 2019 heavily impacted the Huawei Mate 30 and P40 releases from a software perspective. Further sanctions that could affect chip supply were introduced last month, but future plans currently remain unchanged.