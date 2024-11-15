Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Huawei Chairman covers his pocket so unannounced Mate 70 won't leak

Huawei
The Huawei petal logo and the company's wordmark appears on a white background.
The next flagship series coming from Huawei is the Mate 70 line. Expected before the end of the year, the Mate line is usually full of innovative technology. This time the most exciting thing about the new phones will be the application processor (AP) powering these handsets. We've been told to expect anything from a 5nm SoC to a 7nm component. The most recent rumor calls for the phones to be powered by the Kirin 9100 which will be made using SMIC's 6nm process node.

SMIC is China's largest foundry and is number three in the world after TSMC and Samsung Foundry. Unable to obtain cutting-edge lithography gear, SMIC will be forced to use a Deep Ultraviolet lithography machine to make multiple impressions on a silicon wafer. While this doesn't always deliver circuity patterns that are easy to read, the Mate 70 line is coming and it could be a big hit for Huawei. The Chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business is an executive named Yu Chengdong whom you might have read about in our coverage of Huawei over the years under his Americanized name Richard Yu.

Huawei executive Yu Chengdong covers his pockets to prevent any photos of the Huawei Mate 70 from being taken.
Huawei executive Yu Chengdong covers his pockets to prevent any photos of the Huawei Mate 70 from being taken. | Image credit-Weibo

Yu was an attendee of the Guangzhou Auto Show 2024 on Friday and photos taken of the executive on a plane showed him covering his pockets. When questioned about why he was doing this, he said it was to prevent pictures being taken of the Mate 70 which was in his pocket. Yu kept his hands in his pockets during the Auto Show indicating that he had the device with him while attending the event.

At the Guangzhou Auto Show 2024, Yu put his hand over his pocket to hide the Mate 70 flagship phone.
At the Guangzhou Auto Show 2024, Yu put his hand over his pocket to hide the Mate 70 flagship phone. | Image credit-Weibo

Yu also carried around the tri-fold Mate XT earlier this year before its unveiling and was worried that images of the phone would get out before it was official. Actually, a photo of Yu holding the tri-foldable device on an airplane was published in August before the phone started undergoing mass production.


A live image of the Mate 70 Pro shows a larger power button that will include an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
A live image of the Mate 70 Pro shows a larger power button that will include an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Image credit-Weibo

In September, Yu said during an interview with CCTV News that company officials can be fined for leaking a device that has yet to be officially announced. Despite all of the precautions, a live image of the Mate 70 has been leaked showing a larger power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The standard Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro models could include a side-mounted ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The other two high-end versions of the Mate 70 will continue to employ an optical fingerprint sensor which is not as fast or accurate as the ultrasonic version.

In September Yu was photographed on a plane with the unannounced Mate XT tri-fold foldable.
In September Yu was photographed on a plane with the unannounced Mate XT tri-fold foldable. | Image credit-Digital 80s Generation

The Mate 70 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 1260 x 2720 resolution. The device will sport 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage. It will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 50W wired and 50W wireless charging. The triple camera setup on the back will include a 50MP main camera, and there is a 13MP front-facing camera. The phone will carry IP69 dust and water resistance.
