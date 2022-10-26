HTC is back with yet another affordable smartphone, the Wildfire E Plus
HTC is no longer a major player in the smartphone industry, but the Taiwanese company continues to launch new products once a few months. It was back in July that we reported about HTC’s newest device, the A101, a lackluster Android tablet that was initially introduced in South Africa.
Continuing on the same path, HTC introduced today another cheap device (via GizmoChina), the Wildfire E Plus. You don’t even have to look at the phone’s specs to guess that this is an entry-level handset. The Wildfire brand has always been reserved for its most inexpensive phones.
In any case, Russian customers can pick this one up for the equivalent of $130, but if HTC brings the Wildfire E Plus to other European countries, it will probably be priced at around €130. This one will only be available in Black, at least in Russia.
The entry-level phone sports a rather massive 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, a standard 13-megapixel main camera, paired with a 5-megapixel macro snapper. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for some extra security.
Last but not least, the affordable HTC Wildfire E Plus is powered by a really large 5,150 mAh battery with 10W charging support, and totally unsurprising, it ships with Android 12 Go Edition as it should.
Although there’s nothing wrong with launching a cheap smartphone, it’s weird to have it released in Russia. Even if the Wildfire E Plus will be making it to other countries very soon, the decision to initially introduce it in Russia is baffling.
As far as specs go, the Wildfire E Plus is a completely unremarkable device. The phone is equipped with an quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).
