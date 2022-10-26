Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

HTC is back with yet another affordable smartphone, the Wildfire E Plus

HTC
@cosminvasile
1
HTC is back with yet another affordable smartphone, the Wildfire E Plus
HTC is no longer a major player in the smartphone industry, but the Taiwanese company continues to launch new products once a few months. It was back in July that we reported about HTC’s newest device, the A101, a lackluster Android tablet that was initially introduced in South Africa.

Continuing on the same path, HTC introduced today another cheap device (via GizmoChina), the Wildfire E Plus. You don’t even have to look at the phone’s specs to guess that this is an entry-level handset. The Wildfire brand has always been reserved for its most inexpensive phones.

Although there’s nothing wrong with launching a cheap smartphone, it’s weird to have it released in Russia. Even if the Wildfire E Plus will be making it to other countries very soon, the decision to initially introduce it in Russia is baffling.

In any case, Russian customers can pick this one up for the equivalent of $130, but if HTC brings the Wildfire E Plus to other European countries, it will probably be priced at around €130. This one will only be available in Black, at least in Russia.

As far as specs go, the Wildfire E Plus is a completely unremarkable device. The phone is equipped with an quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).

The entry-level phone sports a rather massive 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, a standard 13-megapixel main camera, paired with a 5-megapixel macro snapper. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for some extra security.

Last but not least, the affordable HTC Wildfire E Plus is powered by a really large 5,150 mAh battery with 10W charging support, and totally unsurprising, it ships with Android 12 Go Edition as it should.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless