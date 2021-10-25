HTC’s new True Wireless Earbuds Plus feature ANC support and water resistance

Although earbuds aren’t something that HTC is known for, the Taiwanese company has dabbled in the audio realm before, especially that many of its smartphones shipped with their own earphones.
Now HTC is back in the audio market with a pair of earbuds that look quite nice on paper. The True Wireless Earbuds Plus are available for purchase in the UK for £69, but we have yet to learn how much they will cost in the rest of the Europe, and whether or not HTC will also bring them to the US.
However, we do know these earphones offer ANC (active noise-cancelling) support and water resistance (IPX5 rating). Another important thing to mention is that they provide up to 4.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended to about 86 hours of listening via the charging case. Those who want to squeeze more battery life without using the charging case will have to disable ANC support for an extra hour of listening.
HTC’s True Wireless Earbuds Plus comes in black and white colors and will be available for purchase from the HTC Vive website later today, at least in the UK.