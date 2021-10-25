Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 from Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 from Verizon

 View
Accessories HTC Audio

HTC’s new True Wireless Earbuds Plus feature ANC support and water resistance

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
HTC’s new True Wireless Earbuds Plus feature ANC support and water resistance
Although earbuds aren’t something that HTC is known for, the Taiwanese company has dabbled in the audio realm before, especially that many of its smartphones shipped with their own earphones.

Now HTC is back in the audio market with a pair of earbuds that look quite nice on paper. The True Wireless Earbuds Plus are available for purchase in the UK for £69, but we have yet to learn how much they will cost in the rest of the Europe, and whether or not HTC will also bring them to the US.

However, we do know these earphones offer ANC (active noise-cancelling) support and water resistance (IPX5 rating). Another important thing to mention is that they provide up to 4.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended to about 86 hours of listening via the charging case. Those who want to squeeze more battery life without using the charging case will have to disable ANC support for an extra hour of listening.

HTC’s True Wireless Earbuds Plus comes in black and white colors and will be available for purchase from the HTC Vive website later today, at least in the UK.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Asus reveals Android 12 release roadmap for ZenFone and ROG Phone Series
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus reveals Android 12 release roadmap for ZenFone and ROG Phone Series
Meet the Xperia PRO-I, a phone that Sony calls “The Camera”
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Meet the Xperia PRO-I, a phone that Sony calls “The Camera”
Apple Fitness+ update brings SharePlay to users, service expands to 15 new countries
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple Fitness+ update brings SharePlay to users, service expands to 15 new countries
Samsung authorizes Best Buy to provide in-store repairs for Galaxy S and Note series
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung authorizes Best Buy to provide in-store repairs for Galaxy S and Note series
HomePod 15.1 update adds lossless and Dolby Atmos support to Apple’s smart speakers
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
HomePod 15.1 update adds lossless and Dolby Atmos support to Apple’s smart speakers
Google to remove YouTube and YouTube TV apps from Roku by the end of 2021
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Google to remove YouTube and YouTube TV apps from Roku by the end of 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless