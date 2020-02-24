HTC Android 5G

HTC is not done with smartphones yet, plans to release a 5G one in 2020

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 24, 2020, 2:55 AM
HTC is not done with smartphones yet, plans to release a 5G one in 2020
It wasn’t that long ago when HTC was to Android phones what Xerox was to copiers but now people barely remember the name. We’ve talked before about how and why HTC lost its standings. And while many have written off the company when it comes to smartphones, it seems we haven’t seen the last HTC phone yet.

And that’s not some wild speculation either. The news is coming from HTC’s CEO himself, as Engadget reports. In a recent interview, Yves Maitra said that HTC’s first 5G phone will be released this year. That’s as far as he was willing to go when talking about upcoming HTC phones. There are two important things to note in that statement.

First, while more budget-friendly models with 5G might become available this year, 5G is still mainly a flagship feature. Which means HTC is aiming high with this mysterious new phone. This makes sense. If the company wants to make any sort of comeback it has to go all out in order to compete with the top dogs.

Second, the fact that we’ll see the first 5G phone this year means that more than one are coming, some potentially next year.

While we’re always excited to hear about a new phone coming out, we’re skeptical about what HTC will achieve with this move.

The company’s last premium phone, the HTC U12+ was released in 2018 and in 2019 all it did was launch a blockchain-focused smartphone with an integrated wallet for cryptocurrency. HTC is so far from users’ minds right now that if it wants its new 5G phone to sell well, it must back it up with an enormous marketing campaign.

Unless HTC pulls a miracle move, its next phone is destined to be a flop, even if it's a good device overall. That can’t be said for the company’s VR headsets, however. The Vive line is well and kicking and bringing in some nice revenue. If HTC manages to somehow tie in its smartphone with VR using 5G, then who knows, maybe they’ll move some units.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Borh77
Reply

1. Borh77

Posts: 18; Member since: Oct 25, 2012

Sad but true

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features

Popular stories

First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless