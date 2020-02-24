HTC is not done with smartphones yet, plans to release a 5G one in 2020
Second, the fact that we’ll see the first 5G phone this year means that more than one are coming, some potentially next year.
While we’re always excited to hear about a new phone coming out, we’re skeptical about what HTC will achieve with this move.
The company’s last premium phone, the HTC U12+ was released in 2018 and in 2019 all it did was launch a blockchain-focused smartphone with an integrated wallet for cryptocurrency. HTC is so far from users’ minds right now that if it wants its new 5G phone to sell well, it must back it up with an enormous marketing campaign.
Unless HTC pulls a miracle move, its next phone is destined to be a flop, even if it's a good device overall. That can’t be said for the company’s VR headsets, however. The Vive line is well and kicking and bringing in some nice revenue. If HTC manages to somehow tie in its smartphone with VR using 5G, then who knows, maybe they’ll move some units.
