HP wants you to repair your own laptop – and it's making it way easier

By
Laptops
HP laptops are getting easier to repair and upgrade, all thanks to a growing partnership with iFixit. The two are working together to expand access to official replacement parts, step-by-step repair guides and more, aiming to make HP's laptops more sustainable and user-friendly when it comes to repairs.

While HP and iFixit have been teaming up for about two years already, things are stepping up now with more devices joining the program. This deeper phase of the partnership focuses mostly on HP's premium business models like the EliteBook 840 and 845 G7, G8, G9, and the 840 Aero G8. You will also find support for consumer models like the HP 15, 15s, Pavilion x360 14, and Pavilion 15.

One cool addition is the new battery replacement solution HP calls the Revivekit. It is a smartly designed kit that includes a new battery and a special protective box to safely remove and store the old one.



The packaging is shaped to fit snugly around the battery, shielding it from slips during removal. It uses adhesive pads to stay in place and helps guide the battery out safely, after which you can fold everything up for disposal.

HP says this is all part of its push to make repairs safer, easier and more accessible – especially for people who want to get more life out of their laptops. It is a simple concept and while iFixit notes the Revivekit could be a little more intuitive and doesn't fit every model equally well, it is a solid first step toward better DIY repair experiences.

Repair is an important part in the transition towards a more circular economy… it must be convenient, affordable, and trustworthy. We are excited by this pilot because we think that by giving customers the self-repair option, with HP original replacement parts, quality iFixit tools, and co-developed, step-by-step guides, this initiative can help tip the balance in favor of repair.
– Daniel Seager, Senior Manager, Global Services Enablement & Sustainability Solutions at HP, May 2025

That said, there is still a lot of HP hardware that isn't covered, like the company's desktop workstations, Omen gaming PCs and lower-end laptops. Accessories like keyboards, printers and webcams aren't included either.

In other HP news, the company recently kicked off a multi-year partnership with Reincubate – a name known for its edge AI and audio-video processing tech. The plan is to level up HP's on-device video and video conferencing by baking Reincubate's AI video tech right into HP hardware.
