HP wants you to repair your own laptop – and it's making it way easier

The packaging is shaped to fit snugly around the battery, shielding it from slips during removal. It uses adhesive pads to stay in place and helps guide the battery out safely, after which you can fold everything up for disposal.HP says this is all part of its push to make repairs safer, easier and more accessible – especially for people who want to get more life out of their laptops. It is a simple concept and while iFixit notes the Revivekit could be a little more intuitive and doesn't fit every model equally well, it is a solid first step toward better DIY repair experiences.