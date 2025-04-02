Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

HP teams up with a new partner to make its laptops smarter and more secure

By
0comments
AI-powered devices are quickly taking over – not just in smartphones but across the PC market, too. HP is one of the latest to jump into the AI race. The company recently overhauled its entire lineup of mobile and desktop computers to cater to the growing demand for AI-driven enterprise solutions. And with its refreshed portfolio packed with AI PCs, HP is now taking things a step further.

The company has teamed up with Reincubate, a leader in edge AI and audio-video processing, for a multi-year partnership. Their goal? To improve on-device video and video conferencing by integrating Reincubate's AI video technology directly into HP's hardware.

We're excited to partner with Reincubate to harness its AI video technology, enabling HP's next gen AI PC users to collaborate clearly. This partnership leverages HP's next-gen AI PC NPUs to deliver more immersive digital collaboration experiences. Because all the AI processing of video and audio is entirely local on the NPU, it's not only more efficient, but completely secure.

– Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President & Division President, Commercial Systems & Display Solutions at HP, April 2025

NPUs (neural processing units) are unlocking a new level of AI-powered performance in laptops, delivering faster speeds, stronger security and seamless connectivity. Plus, by handling AI tasks independently, NPUs take the pressure off the CPU and GPU, resulting in better efficiency and extended battery life.

Reincubate's AI technology is fine-tuned to work with NPU-equipped SoCs from HP's chip partners, maximizing the potential of AI-driven computing.

It is great to see more companies leaning into on-device AI rather than relying on cloud processing. This means AI tasks are handled directly on the device – whether it is a smartphone, laptop or another gadget – without sending data to remote servers. The result? Stronger privacy since sensitive information stays on the device instead of being stored elsewhere.

On-device AI also means instant processing without the lag that comes from bouncing data between a device and the cloud. Plus, AI-powered features continue to work even when there is no internet connection, making them more reliable in any situation.

Big names like Apple, Samsung and Google have already embraced the idea of running generative AI directly on their devices.

Overall, ARM-based machines, known for their efficiency, are quickly becoming the go-to for on-device AI and HP's lineup already includes several Snapdragon-powered laptops, such as the HP EliteBook Ultra, HP Elite Folio and HP OmniBook 5.
Tsveta Ermenkova
