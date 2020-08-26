How to turn off and restart Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

You might also like these:

How to turn off Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra





Shutting down your Galaxy Note 20 is pretty easy once you know the required steps. Here's what to do:

Step 1. Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time.

Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time. Step 2. Tap on Power off .

Step 1. Go to Settings.

Go to Step 2. Tap on Advanced features.

Tap on Step 3 . Tap on Side key.

. Tap on Step 4 . Tap on Power off menu under Press and hold.





This will make it so that if you hold down only the power button for a second, you'll get straight to the menu that lets you turn off your phone.



Another way to get to the Side key menu is by holding down the volume down and power buttons as we've already described above, then tap on Side key settings at the bottom of the screen.





Note that switching to long press for the power menu will disable long press for Bixby. For most Samsung users, losing that quick access to Bixby isn't a big deal, but you judge for yourself.





How to restart Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra





As you might have guessed, the process of restarting your Galaxy Note 20 isn't much different from that of shutting it down. Here are the steps:

Step 1. Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time.

Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time. Step 2. Tap on Restart .

If your display isn't responsive and you want to do a hard restart, just keep holding the volume down and the power button pressed until the phone restarts itself.





If you’re the type of user that goes for the nuclear option of shutting down the phone completely when not wanting to be disturbed, you might find this process cumbersome. Well, Samsung has been kind enough to give you the option to switch it to something easier.To change what a long press of the power button does, follow these steps: