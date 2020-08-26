Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Samsung How-to

How to turn off and restart Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 26, 2020, 5:41 AM
How to turn off and restart Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
Smartphone manufacturers often make changes that seem inexplicable to us users. Small things like the way you turn off or restart your phone are often among them. Whether it was because the designers thought a new way will fit the changed button location better or they needed the previous combination for another feature doesn’t ultimately matter. You want to do something and it’s not happening the way you’re used to. Samsung’s been guilty of doing that as well more than once.

But fear not! We’ll guide you through the process of shutting down your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra and then we’ll do the same for restarting your new Note 20 device. While the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have a lot of differences, when it comes to turning them off or restarting them, the steps are the same.

You might also like these:


How to turn off Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra


Shutting down your Galaxy Note 20 is pretty easy once you know the required steps. Here's what to do:
  • Step 1. Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time.
  • Step 2. Tap on Power off.

If you’re the type of user that goes for the nuclear option of shutting down the phone completely when not wanting to be disturbed, you might find this process cumbersome. Well, Samsung has been kind enough to give you the option to switch it to something easier.

To change what a long press of the power button does, follow these steps:
  • Step 1. Go to Settings.
  • Step 2. Tap on Advanced features.
  • Step 3. Tap on Side key.
  • Step 4. Tap on Power off menu under Press and hold.

This will make it so that if you hold down only the power button for a second, you'll get straight to the menu that lets you turn off your phone.

Another way to get to the Side key menu is by holding down the volume down and power buttons as we've already described above, then tap on Side key settings at the bottom of the screen.

Note that switching to long press for the power menu will disable long press for Bixby. For most Samsung users, losing that quick access to Bixby isn't a big deal, but you judge for yourself.

How to restart Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra


As you might have guessed, the process of restarting your Galaxy Note 20 isn't much different from that of shutting it down. Here are the steps:
  • Step 1. Press and hold down the power button and the volume down button at the same time.
  • Step 2. Tap on Restart.
If your display isn't responsive and you want to do a hard restart, just keep holding the volume down and the power button pressed until the phone restarts itself.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1170 $1249 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review: Hands-On and first impressions
Popular stories
Leaked images show Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate on 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless