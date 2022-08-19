How to install iOS 16 Public Beta on your iPhone

How to uninstall public beta from iPhone?

Now, when you are officially a member of Apple's Beta Software Program, you need to tap on the drop-down menu named "Apple Beta Software Program" and choose "Enroll Your Devices." After that, go to iOS 16's section and press the "Download profile" button, which is in the "Install profile" step. When you tap on it, your browser will download a configuration profile and tell you to visit the Settings app on your iPhone.Upon opening the Settings app, you will see a new alert regarding the profile you just downloaded. When you tap on it, your iPhone will open a new window showing that this profile is for the iOS 16 public beta. The next step is to press the installation button in the top right corner and enter your passcode. There’s a consent form to get through and, after that, just press Install and restart your iPhone.After the reboot, go back to the Settings app, tap on General, and then on Software Update. You will now see that your iPhone is ready to download and install iOS 16. Tap that, enter your passcode when prompted, and wait for the installation to complete. Now, you can start tinkering with the new features that come with iOS 16.Once iOS 16 is out, you may wish to remove the beta profile from your phone, so you only roll with stable versions. Go to Settings -> General -> VPN and Device Management -> iOS 16 Beta Profile -> Remove Profile.