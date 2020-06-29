How to free up storage on iPhone

Clear up your music

Delete old podcasts, set up Podcasts app

Sidenote, the Camera app will always turn Live Photos on by default. If you want the iPhone to "remember" that it's supposed to be off, go into Settings -> Camera -> Preserve settings -> turn it on for Live Photo.We live in the era of streaming music, but this doesn’t mean your iPhone isn’t storing songs offline. Music apps usually have dedicated cache storage to make song transitions faster and to make sure playback is not interrupted if your connection drops for a few seconds or so.The easiest thing to miss — if you have Spotify Premium, every time you “like” a song, it will join your “Liked Songs” playlist. Yes, yes, that’s obvious, I know. But the “Liked Songs” playlist has download enabled by default. So, technically, it’s an ever-growing selection of songs you can listen to offline.That’s not a bad thing, but many users are unaware that simply tapping that heart tells Spotify “Add that to my storage bill, please!”.If you wish to disable downloads for your Liked playlist, just open it up (Your Library -> Liked Songs) and flick that Download ticker to off. Just remember to manually download some music if you’re going out camping.The Podcasts app will automatically download new episodes of shows that you are subscribed to. That’s cool and convenient, but its default settings don’t necessarily tell it to delete old episodes that you are done with.So, you can scroll through your podcasts and identify episodes that are still on the iPhone (those will not have a cloud icon to their right). Choose to delete old ones that you’ve been through already.To automate this process, go into a show, tap the triple-dot menu, and go to Settings. There, you will be able to tell the app to only keep the most recent episodes. That way, you make sure that your iPhone isn’t clogged up with old episodes anymore.