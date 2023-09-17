Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

You only have 60 days from the purchase of your iPhone 15 series unit to add AppleCare+ protection

You might not have noticed that the price Apple charges to replace the back panel of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, $169 and $199 respectively, is a lot cheaper than the
$499 it costs to change the back glass on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the $549 Apple collects for replacing the back glass on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The difference is that the 2022 non-Pro models are equipped with a removable rear glass panel which the 2022 Pro models do not have.

But this year, all four 2023 iPhone models sport removable rear glass panels. As a result, the same sized iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro can get a new rear glass panel for $169 and the similarly sized iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max can both be replaced for $199. Now if you paid for AppleCare+, replacing the rear glass panel on any of the four iPhone 15 phones will cost only $29. Other accidental damage costs $99 to repair, and if you have the theft and loss package, you pay $149 for a replacement phone.

AppleCare+, for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, costs $9.99 per month or $199 for two years. The price for the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus is $8.99 per month or $179 for two years. To cover your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone 13 with AppleCare+, it will cost you $7.99 monthly or $149 for two years. For the third-generation iPhone SE, AppleCare+ coverage runs $3.99 monthly or $79 for two years. The monthly plans automatically renew until canceled.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is $13.49 monthly or $269 for two years. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus will cost you $12.49 each month or $249 for two years. The iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 can be covered by AppleCare+ Theft and Loss for a price of $11.49 per month or $219 for two years. Lastly, the third-generation  iPhone SE can receive AppleCare+ Theft and Loss protection for $7.49 per month or $149 for two years.

It should be pointed out that if you do opt for the AppleCare+ Theft and Loss package, you must have the Find My app enabled on your device at the time the phone is lost or stolen, and throughout the claims process.

You can purchase AppleCare+ or AppleCare+ Theft and Loss at the same time you buy your iPhone. Or you can add it within 60 days of your iPhone purchase. Buy it from your iPhone by going to Settings > General > About and choose Add AppleCare+ Coverage. Or, you can add AppleCare+ online which will require you to tap on this link, verify your serial number, and run a remote diagnostic test.

You can also purchase AppleCare+ at an Apple Store. You will have your phone inspected and you need to bring proof of purchase. Lastly, you can sign up by calling 800-275-2273 and provide proof of purchase. and agree to have a remote diagnostic test run.

You might not want to pay extra for AppleCare+, but sometimes it is better to be safe than sorry.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless