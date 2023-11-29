Vote now: What's your favorite smartphone accessory?

Smartphones are everywhere and we all have one (or two, or three even). There's no denying this tech is now an integral part of our lives, and I really don't see people living without one, at least not in the modern society we're living in.That being said, smartphones are far from perfect. They all need cases to stay protected, screen protectors, external batteries to keep them going (as we all know, batteries are just not good enough), rings and holders (because they're now enormous and not made for the human hand at all), as well as other accessories.It's not all about function, either. I remember back in the day there was this smartphone strap/talisman craze, and some phones still have the holes for those. Then there's the crazy stuff like game controllers, detachable lenses, and so on and so forth.Let's not forget earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, these are indispensable if you're a music lover. I won't dare to put chargers in here, it's something that's absolutely mandatory and needed for the smartphone to operate in the first place. Wait, why not? Let's put chargers in there too, your favorite accessory might be a 100W charger that fills your phone up in 15 minutes.So, yeah. What's your favorite smartphone accessory? Vote in the poll, and share your thoughts in the comment section below, as we have limited space in out poll widget and many accessories will unfortunately be left out.