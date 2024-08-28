Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Honor's Magic V3 will come equipped with AI Defocus tech to reduce eye strain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Display honor
Honor's Magic V3 will come equipped with AI Defocus tech to reduce eye strain
Honor's foldable Magic V3 is coming with a nice suite of generative AI features in partnership with Google Cloud. But the company has just announced something even more interesting: the industry's first 'AI Defocus display technology". The new tech is aimed at reducing eye strain while using the phone, and also reducing nearsightedness (the users' myopia).

First off, we have "Enhanced Eye Protection". This tech uses AI algorithms on the Honor Magic V3 to simulate traditional optical methods. As the name suggests, those are aimed at reducing eye strain and transient myopia by incorporating "defocus signals in screen layers".

The foldable also comes with ultra-high PWM dimming, which ensures reduced screen flicker. The screen flickering also puts strain on the eyes, so reducing it will help protect your eyes when interacting with the phone.

The Honor Magic V3 also comes with something called "Myopia Control". The company says that myopia rates are rising all over the globe. The AI Defocus display tech will use "defocus incorporated multiple segments" or DIMS, that are used in specialized glasses to prevent axial elongation of eye signals.

Video Thumbnail

Hoor also says that the new display tech managed to reduce transient myopia by 13 degrees on average (according to company testing).

Honor also underlines "Expanding App Support" for the tech. Right now, the AI Defocus technology is compatible only with YouTube and Amazon Kindle (if you're a YouTube binge-watcher like me, you'll definitely love this). But, as would be expected, the company plans to extend it to support more apps in the future. We don't know which apps are planned for support just yet, though.

The Honor Magic V3 is expected to become official on September 5 during IFA in Berlin. The phone has already been introduced in China. It is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable on the market right now.

Recommended Stories
In my opinion, having eye protection tech on the phone is where the future is. My eyes get very tired from constantly looking at screens for work, and it is often the reason why I avoid phones after work. If eye strain gets improved, this will be a very important leap in addressing one key issue we face when we use our smartphones daily.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless