Honor's Magic V3 will come equipped with AI Defocus tech to reduce eye strain
Honor's foldable Magic V3 is coming with a nice suite of generative AI features in partnership with Google Cloud. But the company has just announced something even more interesting: the industry's first 'AI Defocus display technology". The new tech is aimed at reducing eye strain while using the phone, and also reducing nearsightedness (the users' myopia).
The foldable also comes with ultra-high PWM dimming, which ensures reduced screen flicker. The screen flickering also puts strain on the eyes, so reducing it will help protect your eyes when interacting with the phone.
Honor also underlines "Expanding App Support" for the tech. Right now, the AI Defocus technology is compatible only with YouTube and Amazon Kindle (if you're a YouTube binge-watcher like me, you'll definitely love this). But, as would be expected, the company plans to extend it to support more apps in the future. We don't know which apps are planned for support just yet, though.
In my opinion, having eye protection tech on the phone is where the future is. My eyes get very tired from constantly looking at screens for work, and it is often the reason why I avoid phones after work. If eye strain gets improved, this will be a very important leap in addressing one key issue we face when we use our smartphones daily.
First off, we have "Enhanced Eye Protection". This tech uses AI algorithms on the Honor Magic V3 to simulate traditional optical methods. As the name suggests, those are aimed at reducing eye strain and transient myopia by incorporating "defocus signals in screen layers".
The Honor Magic V3 also comes with something called "Myopia Control". The company says that myopia rates are rising all over the globe. The AI Defocus display tech will use "defocus incorporated multiple segments" or DIMS, that are used in specialized glasses to prevent axial elongation of eye signals.
Hoor also says that the new display tech managed to reduce transient myopia by 13 degrees on average (according to company testing).
The Honor Magic V3 is expected to become official on September 5 during IFA in Berlin. The phone has already been introduced in China. It is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable on the market right now.
