Honor launches new Qualcomm-powered mid-range smartphone in Europe

Honor’s newest smartphone is unlikely to make headlines too many times, but there’s a high chance that it will sell more units than the company’s latest flagships.
The X7c is a brand-new mid-range smartphone that has just been introduced in Azerbaijan. That means that technically the X7c is available in Europe and Asia at the same time. As far as the price goes, Honor’s mid-ranger is now available for purchase for just $210. The more expensive version that comes with 8/256 GB is priced to sell for $240, whereas the cheaper model comes with 6/128 GB.
Moving to the actual specs, Honor X7c looks very much like a traditional mid-range phone, at least on paper. For starters, the phone sports a 6.77-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 850 nits peak brightness.
On the inside, the new Honor X7c packs a mid-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor. This is the chipset that Qualcomm introduced back in March 2023, so it’s not that old to be considered a downside.
If you like to take pictures with your phone, you’ll be happy to know Honor’s mid-ranger has a rather big 108-megapixel main camera, which is complemented by a disappointing 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Now, the X7c is powered by either a 5,200 or 6,000 mAh battery, depending on the region. The model selling in Azerbaijan comes with the former, which also supports 35W charging speeds.
Sadly, this one still ships with MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, so buyers will have to wait for an Android 15 update, which most likely won’t come until next year.
The device is available in three different colors: Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Moonlight White. Even though it’s only available in Azerbaijan at the moment, it’s safe to assume Honor will bring it other countries sooner rather than later.
As mentioned earlier, the phone comes in two variants: 6/128GB and 8/256GB. It’s yet unclear whether or not the X7c features microSD card slot, but I would be surprised if it doesn’t.
