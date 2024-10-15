Honor launches two affordable smartphones with MediaTek chipsets

Honor X5b Plus | Image credit: Honor

affordable phones

Honor X5b | Image credit: Honor

As far as memory goes, Honor X5b comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, while the Plus model packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both feature microSD card slots for memory expansion.The price difference between the two is pretty high though. For example, Honor X5b costs around $80, whereas the X5b Plus is priced to sell for $105. Customers can choose between two colors: Flowing Black and Flowing Blue.Not sure when exactly these two will be released in other regions, but considering the X6b models are available globally, there’s a high chance that the newly introduced Honor X5b and X5b Plus will be launched in other countries sooner rather than later.