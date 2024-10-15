See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Honor launches two affordable smartphones with MediaTek chipsets

honor
Honor X5b Plus
Honor X5b Plus | Image credit: Honor
Honor is expanding its X family with two new phones, X5b and X5b Plus. Both affordable phones have been silently introduced in the Middle East and are already available for purchase in several countries.

Both phones are almost identical design- and specs-wise, but the X5b Plus comes on top thanks to a couple of upgrades. First off, both X5b and X5b Plus are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G36 processor, a low-performance chipset that’s been specifically designed for budget-friendly phones.

Furthermore, the X5b and X5b Plus feature the same 6.56-inch LCD display with HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch houses a 5-megapixel selfie snapper in both cases.

What makes the Honor X5b Plus the better phone is the 50-megapixel main camera on the back. In comparison, the vanilla model comes with a much smaller 13-megapixel main sensor. However, both phones feature a second 0.8-megapixel macro camera, which is a bit weird since most affordable phones get at least 2-megapixel macro cameras.

Anyway, moving on to the battery, there don’t seem to be any differences when it comes to size. Both Honor smartphones are powered by 5,200 mAh batteries, but that’s all we know so far.

Honor launches two affordable smartphones with MediaTek chipsets
Honor X5b | Image credit: Honor

As far as memory goes, Honor X5b comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, while the Plus model packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both feature microSD card slots for memory expansion.

The price difference between the two is pretty high though. For example, Honor X5b costs around $80, whereas the X5b Plus is priced to sell for $105. Customers can choose between two colors: Flowing Black and Flowing Blue.

Not sure when exactly these two will be released in other regions, but considering the X6b models are available globally, there’s a high chance that the newly introduced Honor X5b and X5b Plus will be launched in other countries sooner rather than later.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

