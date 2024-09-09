The new Honor Watch 5 brings minimal improvements over the previous model

Honor Watch 5 | Image credit: GSMArena

Design-wise, the Honor Watch 5 features a 6-series aluminum frame, a rotating knob, as well as speaker and mic for Bluetooth calls. More importantly, the smartwatch is IP68-certified, which means it’s waterproof.Other highlights of Honor’s new smartwatch include built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, 4GB internal storage, as well as a bunch of sensors that can track a wide range of sports activities. The Watch 5 runs on Honor’s MagicOS 8 and features a handful of important health-related apps such as Healthy Morning Report, Quick Health Scan, and Scientific Sleep Management.Sadly, Honor hasn’t yet announced when the Watch 5 will be available for purchase and how much it will cost. However, the Chinese company confirmed the smartwatch comes in three colors: Black, Gold, and Green.