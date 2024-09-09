The new Honor Watch 5 brings minimal improvements over the previous model
Honor announced last week plans to bring its sleek Magic V3 foldable smartphone to international markets. Besides that, the Chinese company introduced a brand-new smartwatch that looks very much like the Apple Watch, the Watch 5.
But the Honor Watch 5’s resemblance to the Apple Watch shouldn’t be a surprise considering that the previous model, the Watch 4, looks very much the same. Despite the fact that the Honor Watch 5 doesn’t bring anything new in terms of functionality, it does feature some improvements over the Watch 4.
Another major improvement over the Watch 4 is the battery life. The new Honor Watch 5 comes with a 480 mAh battery that promises a 21 percent boost in energy density compared to the Honor Watch 4’s battery (via GSMArena). Because of that, the Watch 5 offers up to 15 days of battery life, according to Honor.
Design-wise, the Honor Watch 5 features a 6-series aluminum frame, a rotating knob, as well as speaker and mic for Bluetooth calls. More importantly, the smartwatch is IP68-certified, which means it’s waterproof.
Sadly, Honor hasn’t yet announced when the Watch 5 will be available for purchase and how much it will cost. However, the Chinese company confirmed the smartwatch comes in three colors: Black, Gold, and Green.
For starters, the Watch 5 sports a larger 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 390 pixels resolution and 1,000 nits peak brightness. Just FYI, the Watch 4 comes with a slightly smaller 1.75-inch with the same resolution.
Honor Watch 5 | Image credit: GSMArena
Other highlights of Honor’s new smartwatch include built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, 4GB internal storage, as well as a bunch of sensors that can track a wide range of sports activities. The Watch 5 runs on Honor’s MagicOS 8 and features a handful of important health-related apps such as Healthy Morning Report, Quick Health Scan, and Scientific Sleep Management.
