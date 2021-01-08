Huawei's former subsidiary will announce new flagship on January 18



The company took to the social networking platform Weibo to reveal that the new handset will be unveiled on January 18. An accompanying clip also gives us a glimpse of the front of the phone, revealing that it will have a curved display with a cutout for two selfie cameras.



Since Huawei no longer owns Honor and its stock of Kirin chips is allegedly limited, the V40 is unlikely to feature the 5nm Kirin 9000.



According to rumors , the V40 will sport a 6.72-inches display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A penta-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor is also expected. A regulatory document also suggests that the phone will support 66W wired and 50W wireless charging . Battery capacity remains unknown.







Honor is known for selling affordable handsets and the V40 5G could prove to be a good alternative to pricey flagships. The phone will initially be launched in China, and it is not clear if it will be released in overseas markets. It's also not known if the restrictions that apply to Huawei also extend to its ex-daughter company.



Qualcomm has apparently already agreed to supply to Honor , and an earlier report says that the V40 Pro Plus will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888.



Overall, there seems to be a state of confusion, which is understandable for a newly independent company.