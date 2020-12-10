Honor is close to reaching a chip supply agreement with Qualcomm
Honor and Qualcomm could announce a chip agreement soon
A source close to Qualcomm has indicated (via GizChina) that both Honor and the US chipmaker are in talks about a possible chip purchase agreement. Honor is said to be optimistic and both sides are close to a deal.
It’s unclear when the first Qualcomm-powered Honor smartphones will hit shelves if an agreement is reached. But current the focus seems to be Honor’s V40 series, which is scheduled to arrive next month with stockpiled MediaTek chips inside.
Per local reports, Honor CEO Zhao Ming stated at a recent employee communication meeting that Honor’s main goal is to become the number one smartphone brand in China, which is former owner Huawei at the moment.
Honor won’t be limiting itself to smartphones, though. The Shenzhen-based brand has plans to continue releasing an entire ecosystem of products designed to complement its mobile products.