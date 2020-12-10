Honor could use a mix of Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Kirin chips for the V40 series
Last year's Honor V30 lineup is underpinned by the Kirin 990, the same chipset that powers the Huawei P40 series. But now that Honor is carving its own path, Huawei doesn't have to worry about supplying chips to its former subsidiary.
Leaker Inventory of technology has contradicted that, and they claim that the Honor V40 Commemorative Edition will be fueled by the Kirin 9000.
The standard model will apparently have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus under the hood, and the V40 Pro is rumored to come with the Samsung Exynos 1080.
The V40 Pro Plus will seemingly be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
Huawei sold Honor because it fears that the ongoing strife with the US could threaten its survival. It is believed that Honor wouldn't be subject to the same restrictions as Huawei, and the company is said to be in talks with Qualcomm regarding chip supply.
So, while it's entirely possible that Honor is looking to source chips from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung in the future, what doesn't make sense here is its alleged decision to opt for four different vendors for the V40 series phones.
Thus, it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt.