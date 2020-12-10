Honor could use a mix of Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Kirin chips for the V40 series



Last year's Honor Last year's Honor V30 lineup is underpinned by the Kirin 990, the same chipset that powers the Huawei P40 series. But now that Honor is carving its own path, Huawei doesn't have to worry about supplying chips to its former subsidiary.





Although Huawei has expressed best wishes for Honor, it is in no position to sell it Kirin chips as it has limited stock. Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station had said that the V40 series wouldn't employ the Kirin 9000





Leaker Inventory of technology has contradicted that, and they claim that the Honor V40 Commemorative Edition will be fueled by the Kirin 9000.











The V40 Pro Plus will seemingly be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888



Huawei sold Honor because it fears that the ongoing strife with the US could threaten its survival. It is believed that Honor wouldn't be subject to the same restrictions as Huawei, and the company is said to be in talks with Qualcomm regarding chip supply.



So, while it's entirely possible that Honor is looking to source chips from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung in the future, what doesn't make sense here is its alleged decision to opt for four different vendors for the V40 series phones.





Thus, it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt.