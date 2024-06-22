Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Honor is gearing up for the launch of an interesting budget-friendly 5G phone

By
0comments
Honor is gearing up for the launch of an interesting budget-friendly 5G phone
Honor has been making headlines quite often in the last couple of months, which means the Chinese handset maker has been pretty active in the smartphone market. The Magic V Flip is one of the most interesting flip foldable phones available on the market, but Honor’s 200 series phones are quite competitive, especially in Europe where prices are usually higher than in other regions.

Today we’ll be talking about a much cheaper Honor phone, which will be introduced in China, but has a very high chance to be made available in other markets where Honor sells its products.

The unannounced Honor Play 60 Plus is a budget-friendly smartphone recently spotted on the China Telecom site (via GeeksDigit). Additionally, the phone appeared on the 3C certification website, which suggests that Honor will introduce this phone very soon.

The good news is that thanks to these listings, we know not just what the phone looks like, but most of its key specs too. For instance, the Honor Play 60 Plus will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a chipset specifically designed for budget-friendly 5G phones.

Furthermore, the phone sports a larger 6.77-inch LCD HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole that houses the 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The back side accommodates a dual camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Honor Play 60 Plus packs 12GB Ram and either 256GB or 512GB internal storage, which is unusually high for a budget-friendly smartphone. Also, the device is powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 35W wired charging support.

But wait, there’s more! Honor’s Play 60 Plus will be available in China in three different colors: Phantom Black, Wonderland Green, and Moonlight White. China Telecom’s website suggests the phone will cost CNY 1,500, which is about $205 / €195.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless