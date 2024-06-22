Honor is gearing up for the launch of an interesting budget-friendly 5G phone
Honor has been making headlines quite often in the last couple of months, which means the Chinese handset maker has been pretty active in the smartphone market. The Magic V Flip is one of the most interesting flip foldable phones available on the market, but Honor’s 200 series phones are quite competitive, especially in Europe where prices are usually higher than in other regions.
The unannounced Honor Play 60 Plus is a budget-friendly smartphone recently spotted on the China Telecom site (via GeeksDigit). Additionally, the phone appeared on the 3C certification website, which suggests that Honor will introduce this phone very soon.
Furthermore, the phone sports a larger 6.77-inch LCD HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole that houses the 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The back side accommodates a dual camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
Honor Play 60 Plus packs 12GB Ram and either 256GB or 512GB internal storage, which is unusually high for a budget-friendly smartphone. Also, the device is powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 35W wired charging support.
But wait, there’s more! Honor’s Play 60 Plus will be available in China in three different colors: Phantom Black, Wonderland Green, and Moonlight White. China Telecom’s website suggests the phone will cost CNY 1,500, which is about $205 / €195.
