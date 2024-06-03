One of the thinnest and lightest foldable flip phones arrives in June

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Magic V Flip is supposed to be Honor’s foldable clamshell with a huge cover display and battery. Previous reports claimed that the device should feature the largest external display in the foldable clamshell category, which means it should be larger than 4-inch, the size of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra’s cover display.

That said, Honor announced over the weekend that the Magic V Flip will be officially introduced in China on June 13 (via GeeksDigit). The confirmation follows a series of leaks that included live images of the phone and information about the phone’s key specs.

Not only that, but Honor has also put up a reservation page on its Chinese website, which give away some of the phone’s specs. For example, we now know for sure that multiple variants of Magic V Flip will be available for purchase in China: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12GB/1TB.

In addition, Honor Magic V Flip will be available in three colors: Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White. Pricing details will be revealed on June 13 during the 2024 Technology Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Unfortunately, no other information about the Magic V Flip’s specs have been revealed by Honor, but based on previous rumors, we expect the phone to feature a large 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and an external display that’s larger than 4-inch.

Also, sources familiar with Honor’s device claim the Magic V Flip will be the thinnest and lightest foldable clamshell available on the market.

Despite the fact that the Magic V Flip will only be introduced in China in June, it’s safe to assume that Honor will make it available globally in the coming months.

