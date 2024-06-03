One of the thinnest and lightest foldable flip phones arrives in June
The Magic V Flip is supposed to be Honor’s foldable clamshell with a huge cover display and battery. Previous reports claimed that the device should feature the largest external display in the foldable clamshell category, which means it should be larger than 4-inch, the size of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra’s cover display.
Not only that, but Honor has also put up a reservation page on its Chinese website, which give away some of the phone’s specs. For example, we now know for sure that multiple variants of Magic V Flip will be available for purchase in China: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12GB/1TB.
Unfortunately, no other information about the Magic V Flip’s specs have been revealed by Honor, but based on previous rumors, we expect the phone to feature a large 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and an external display that’s larger than 4-inch.
Also, sources familiar with Honor’s device claim the Magic V Flip will be the thinnest and lightest foldable clamshell available on the market.
Despite the fact that the Magic V Flip will only be introduced in China in June, it’s safe to assume that Honor will make it available globally in the coming months.
That said, Honor announced over the weekend that the Magic V Flip will be officially introduced in China on June 13 (via GeeksDigit). The confirmation follows a series of leaks that included live images of the phone and information about the phone’s key specs.
In addition, Honor Magic V Flip will be available in three colors: Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White. Pricing details will be revealed on June 13 during the 2024 Technology Fashion Show in Shanghai.
