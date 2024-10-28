Honor announces MagicOS 9.0, reveals Android 15 update roadmap
Honor formally introduced its new take on Android 15, MagicOS 9.0, and revealed a very detailed update roadmap that includes a bunch of devices expected to be upgraded in the coming months.
Besides detailing many of the new AI-related features coming with MagicOS 9.0, Honor also revealed the Android 15 update roadmap. Of course, Honor Magic 7 Series will be the first devices to ship with MagicOS 9.0 onboard, so here are all the eligible devices that are supposed to receive the update in the coming months:
Keep in mind though that the MagicOS 9.0 update roadmap above is only available for China. All the devices released globally will probably be updated around the same time, but this is just a guess. We’ll keep an eye for any additional info on the matter, so stay tuned for more on this one.
The new MagicOS 9.0 brings a lot of new changes for those using Honor’s smartphones eligible for the update. The most important ones are related to AI, as we already mentioned in our previous report.
For starters, MagicOS 9.0 introduces Honor’s new YOYO Agent, which is the company’s Large Model Family AI capable of executing complex tasks via commands.
For example, Honor says that you’ll be able to order drinks with one command, as the AI assistant will remember your preferences. Other tasks that the AI assistant is good at include the ability to compare prices in one sentence to find the best deals, as well as the ability to automatically fill in forms and access intelligent recommendations based on browsing.
Honor's enhanced AI Magic Photo Editor | Image credit: Honor
As far as photography is concerned, Honor is improving its already existing AI Magic Photo Editor with some extra tools. The new version of the editor will allow users to eliminate unwanted images, restore old or damaged faces, as well as expand images and apply AI-powered filters for creative enhancements.
If you’re more of a performance kind of person, you’ll be happy to know that Honor’s Turbo X system has been upgraded. The new version features a full-stack Vulkan graphics engine, which provides 40 percent faster rendering and 11 percent lower power consumption.
Also, thanks to the Predictive Scheduling Engine, users will now get smoother performance under heavy workloads, maintaining an average frame rate of nearly 120 FPS with zero jitter.
MagicOS 9.0 update roadmap | Image credit: Honor
November 2024
- Honor Magic V3
- Honor Magic Vs3
- Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design
- Honor Magic V2 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design
- Honor Magic 6
- Honor Magic 6 Pro
- Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic 5
- Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition
December 2024
- Honor Magic Vs2
- Honor Magic V Flip
- Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic 4 Pro
- Honor Magic 4
- Honor 200 Pro
- Honor 200
- Honor MagicPad 2
January 2025
- Honor Magic Vs Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic Vs
- Honor Magic V
- Honor 100 Pro
- Honor 100
- Honor 90 GT
- Honor GT Pro
February 2025
- Honor 90 Pro
- Honor 90
- Honor 80 Pro Ultimate Edition
- Honor 80 Pro
- Honor 80 GT
- Honor 80
March 2025
- Honor X60 Pro
- Honor X60
- Honor X50
Keep in mind though that the MagicOS 9.0 update roadmap above is only available for China. All the devices released globally will probably be updated around the same time, but this is just a guess. We’ll keep an eye for any additional info on the matter, so stay tuned for more on this one.
