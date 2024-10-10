Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Honor 200 series and Magic V3 are getting Circle to Search

Software updates honor
Honor 200 series & Honor Magic V3
Honor 200 series & Honor Magic V3 | Image credit: Honor
Initially limited to Pixel and Galaxy phones from Google and Samsung, the Circle to Search feature will soon make its way to a couple of Honor phones. The Chinese handset maker announced today that the Honor 200 series and Magic V3 will receive a new update that will bring the Circle to Search feature to its users.

FYI, Circle to Search is a convenient way to search anything on your phone without having to switch apps. Introduced at the beginning of the year, Circle to Search allows users to use the search feature on just about anything displayed on their screen with a simple gesture.

You can circle, highlight, scribble or tap on a piece of text, an image, or a video on the screen and you’ll be able to get more information about it via the phone’s search feature. As mentioned earlier, Circlet to Search was limited to phones from specific brands, but starting this month, Honor users will get access to this feature too.

According to Honor’s official announcement, Circle to Search with Google will be available on its flagship Honor Magic V3, the world’s slimmest inward foldable smartphone, as well as on the Honor 200 series.

Circle to Search is just one of the many AI-centric features that Honor’s phones already provide to users. The handset maker announced its commitment to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem several months ago, and the first to popularize it are the Magic V3 and 200 series.

Unveiled at IFA 2024 just a month ago, Honor’s flagship foldable Magic V3 features a wide range of AI capabilities, including AI Eraser, Face to Face Translation, and Honor Notes.

Honor Magic V3 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Besides that, Honor is also responsible for the industry’s first AI Defocus Eye Protection Technology and AI Deepfake Detection Anti-Fraud Technology, which are meant to address safety concerns associated with smartphone usage.

Not to mention that Honor’s phones come with the intent-based Magic Portal and Magic Capsule, which promise to provide the ultimate interaction experience and optimal convenience.

If you're in the market for a foldable flagship, make sure to check out our Honor Magic V3 review for more details before paying €2000 for one.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

