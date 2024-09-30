Honor Magic 7 series to feature five models, all with 100W fast charging
Honor Magic 6 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena
The Honor Magic 6 series made its debut in China back in January, with a global rollout following a month later. But the Chinese smartphone maker is already prepping to unveil its next flagship series – possibly as early as next month – and a recent leak seems to back this up.
Two models set to support satellite connectivity
A recent report reveals that the entire flagship Magic 7 series has gotten the green light from the 3C certification platform in China, hinting that the company could indeed launch it in its home market as soon as next month.
Five Honor smartphones, two of which support satellite connectivity, have been spotted on the 3C certification website, showing model numbers PTP-AN20, PTP-AN60, PTP-AN00, PTP-AN70, and PTP-AN10. These devices are likely to be:
- Honor Magic 7
- Honor Magic 7 Pro
- Honor Magic 7 Pro Satellite
- Honor Magic 7 Ultimate
- Honor Magic 7 Porsche Design
Aside from the Honor Magic 7 Pro Satellite, the Porsche Design version might also bring satellite connectivity to the table. All five models in the Magic 7 series are confirmed to support speedy 100W wired charging. Just like the previous generation, the Magic 7 phones are also likely to include wireless charging features.
Five Honor smartphones have been spotted on the 3C certification website. | Image credit – Gizmochina
We don’t have a ton of details about the Honor Magic 7 series yet, but earlier leaks hinted that both the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup on the back.
On top of that, it seems like the series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is also set to launch next month. And I think this could be why Honor is eyeing an earlier release; it makes sense that the company wants to jump on this new SoC as quickly as possible to boost its competitiveness against other brands.
After all, in its home market, the Honor Magic 7 series will be going head-to-head with some heavy hitters like the Xiaomi 15 series, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 series, and the vivo X200 series – all expected to debut in China in October as well.
