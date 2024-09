Honor Magic 7 series to feature five models, all with 100W fast charging

We don’t have a ton of details about the Honor Magic 7 series yet, but earlier leaks hinted that both the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup on the back On top of that, it seems like the series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is also set to launch next month. And I think this could be why Honor is eyeing an earlier release; it makes sense that the company wants to jump on this new SoC as quickly as possible to boost its competitiveness against other brands.After all, in its home market, the Honor Magic 7 series will be going head-to-head with some heavy hitters like the Xiaomi 15 series, OnePlus 13 , Oppo Find X8 series, and the vivo X200 series – all expected to debut in China in October as well.