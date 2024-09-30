Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Honor Magic 7 series to feature five models, all with 100W fast charging

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor Magic 6 Pro in light green shown from the front and back while being held by a person.
Honor Magic 6 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena

The Honor Magic 6 series made its debut in China back in January, with a global rollout following a month later. But the Chinese smartphone maker is already prepping to unveil its next flagship series – possibly as early as next month – and a recent leak seems to back this up.

Two models set to support satellite connectivity


A recent report reveals that the entire flagship Magic 7 series has gotten the green light from the 3C certification platform in China, hinting that the company could indeed launch it in its home market as soon as next month.

Five Honor smartphones, two of which support satellite connectivity, have been spotted on the 3C certification website, showing model numbers PTP-AN20, PTP-AN60, PTP-AN00, PTP-AN70, and PTP-AN10. These devices are likely to be:

  • Honor Magic 7
  • Honor Magic 7 Pro
  • Honor Magic 7 Pro Satellite
  • Honor Magic 7 Ultimate
  • Honor Magic 7 Porsche Design

Aside from the Honor Magic 7 Pro Satellite, the Porsche Design version might also bring satellite connectivity to the table. All five models in the Magic 7 series are confirmed to support speedy 100W wired charging. Just like the previous generation, the Magic 7 phones are also likely to include wireless charging features.



We don’t have a ton of details about the Honor Magic 7 series yet, but earlier leaks hinted that both the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

On top of that, it seems like the series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is also set to launch next month. And I think this could be why Honor is eyeing an earlier release; it makes sense that the company wants to jump on this new SoC as quickly as possible to boost its competitiveness against other brands.

After all, in its home market, the Honor Magic 7 series will be going head-to-head with some heavy hitters like the Xiaomi 15 series, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 series, and the vivo X200 series – all expected to debut in China in October as well.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless