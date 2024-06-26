Honor unveils AI features that see through deepfakes and keep your eyes healthy

– George Zhao, Honor CEO, June 2024





Honor says its AI Defocus Eye Protection technology reduced users' transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after reading for 25 minutes, with some users experiencing up to a 75-degree reduction.Meanwhile, its AI-driven deepfake detection is geared towards preventing fraud and identifying digitally altered content. It examines frame-by-frame details like eye contact, lighting, image clarity, and video playback to uncover flaws that are invisible to the naked eye.The company says its AI system, trained on tons of scam-related videos and images, can spot, screen, and compare content in just 3 seconds.