Honor unveils AI features that see through deepfakes and keep your eyes healthy

By
Honor unveils on-device AI features that see through deepfakes and keep your eyes healthy
During the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor showcased the potential of its on-device AI. The company unveiled innovative technology aimed at detecting deepfakes and minimizing eye strain caused by prolonged screen usage.

AI features for spotting deepfakes and easing eye strain


As the time we spend on our screens increases, more people are experiencing nearsightedness. To address this, Honor introduces the AI Defocus Eye Protection feature, which uses AI to simulate defocus glasses directly on your smartphone screen. Defocus glasses are beneficial for eye health, as they slightly blur peripheral vision, enhancing central clarity. This technique helps reduce eye elongation, a major cause of nearsightedness.

Image credit – Honor - Honor unveils AI features that see through deepfakes and keep your eyes healthy
Image credit – Honor


Honor says its AI Defocus Eye Protection technology reduced users' transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after reading for 25 minutes, with some users experiencing up to a 75-degree reduction.

AI is revolutionizing our lives and driving the smartphone industry forward, but much of the industry has focused on cloud-based AI, which is just a part of the puzzle. On-device AI, which is run on smartphones that understand us better than any other devices, is uniquely positioned to deliver services that are tailored to us and our preferences.

– George Zhao, Honor CEO, June 2024

Meanwhile, its AI-driven deepfake detection is geared towards preventing fraud and identifying digitally altered content. It examines frame-by-frame details like eye contact, lighting, image clarity, and video playback to uncover flaws that are invisible to the naked eye.

The company says its AI system, trained on tons of scam-related videos and images, can spot, screen, and compare content in just 3 seconds.



Deepfakes, those tricky videos that look incredibly real, are becoming a serious issue. They are not just used for scamming people over the phone, pretending to be friends or family in trouble; they are also popping up more frequently on YouTube.

Criminals are using deepfakes to pose as CEOs like Tim Cook or Elon Musk to scam people. For example, recently, a fake video of Elon Musk was promoting a crypto giveaway scam. This video stayed online for quite some time before YouTube, which has now started allowing users to report AI-generated deepfakes of themselves, finally took it down.

It is definitely a positive step forward to see tech companies taking these problems seriously and using AI in ways that can benefit people.

The release dates and specific phone models that will support the two new AI features have not been announced yet. Keep an eye out for updates as more information becomes available.
