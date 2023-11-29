Honor Magic 6 tipped to feature impressive camera, 66W charging support
Honor’s new flagship, the Magic 6, is not expected to hit shelves until next year, but information about the phone has already been leaked. We previously reported about the Magic 6’s chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s most recent and powerful processor, but new details about the flagship have popped up in China.
The report also mentions that all Magic 6 models will feature Omnivision’s OV50K sensor, which benefits from the unique LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor-based CMOS) technology that offers enhanced imaging capabilities. The said sensor is 1/1.3 inch in size, promising a consistent increase in quality when capturing photos.
One of the things that might remain the same is the charging speed. Although rumors claimed the Honor Magic 6 could receive an improvement and offer customers up to 80W charging support, as opposed to Honor Magic 5’s 66W charging speeds, it seems that Honor decided against it.
The unannounced Honor Magic 6 has been recently spotted at the Chinese 3C authority (via MyFixGuide), and the listing confirms that phone features 66W maximum charging speeds, the same as the Honor Magic 5 series. Perhaps the Pro model will offer a bump in charging speed, but that’s just a guess at the moment.
Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Magic 6 Pro will boast an impressive 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera instead of a 200-megapixel one as previously rumored.
Besides the camera changes, the entire Magic 6 series received major improvements compared to the previous lineup of flagships.
