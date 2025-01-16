Honor Magic 7 RSR breaks cover: Porsche Design and an eye-watering price





The Magic 7 RSR shares much of its hardware with the standard The Magic 7 RSR shares much of its hardware with the standard Honor Magic 7 Pro . It features the same Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, camera system, and display. However, there are some notable differences.





The RSR version boasts a 5,850 mAh battery—matching the Chinese version of the Magic 7 Pro—whereas the global model launched with a slightly smaller 5,270 mAh battery. Additionally, it includes a special LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System with a 1,200-point LiDAR Matrix and a dual magnetic focus actuator, improving focusing accuracy, speed, and tracking range.





The Magic Pro series already impresses in sound quality and volume, but the Magic 7 RSR takes that a notch further. The phone features a subwoofer system—yes, a subwoofer in a phone—to enhance bass frequencies. The HONOR Surround Subwoofer includes a specially designed cavity within the phone’s body to amplify and enrich low frequencies. (Stay tuned for the full review.)



As expected, the most striking difference lies in the Magic 7 RSR's design. Drawing inspiration from the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the Magic 7 RSR’s camera housing mimics the car's windshield and headlights, while its color options—Agate Grey and Provence—are lifted directly from the Taycan Turbo S palette.





Porsche fans interested in this phone should be ready to shell out €1,799 (approximately $1,850) for the 24GB/1TB model. The Honor Magic 7 RSR will be available in stores across Europe starting February 21.