Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Honor Magic 7 RSR breaks cover: Porsche Design and an eye-watering price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor Magic 7 RSR in Agate Gray
Following Honor's global announcement of the Magic 7 Pro flagship, the company has now unveiled the second iteration of its Porsche Design collaboration. The Honor Magic 7 RSR refreshes the partnership between the Chinese manufacturer and the German automaker, offering Porsche fans a chance to own a luxury smartphone with their favorite badge on it—if they’re prepared to pay the premium price.

The Magic 7 RSR shares much of its hardware with the standard Honor Magic 7 Pro. It features the same Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, camera system, and display. However, there are some notable differences. 

The RSR version boasts a 5,850 mAh battery—matching the Chinese version of the Magic 7 Pro—whereas the global model launched with a slightly smaller 5,270 mAh battery. Additionally, it includes a special LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System with a 1,200-point LiDAR Matrix and a dual magnetic focus actuator, improving focusing accuracy, speed, and tracking range.

The Magic Pro series already impresses in sound quality and volume, but the Magic 7 RSR takes that a notch further. The phone features a subwoofer system—yes, a subwoofer in a phone—to enhance bass frequencies. The HONOR Surround Subwoofer includes a specially designed cavity within the phone’s body to amplify and enrich low frequencies. (Stay tuned for the full review.)


As expected, the most striking difference lies in the Magic 7 RSR's design. Drawing inspiration from the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the Magic 7 RSR’s camera housing mimics the car's windshield and headlights, while its color options—Agate Grey and Provence—are lifted directly from the Taycan Turbo S palette.

Porsche fans interested in this phone should be ready to shell out €1,799 (approximately $1,850) for the 24GB/1TB model. The Honor Magic 7 RSR will be available in stores across Europe starting February 21.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point [UPDATED]
Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point [UPDATED]
iPhone SE 4 leaked images give a clear view of its new look
iPhone SE 4 leaked images give a clear view of its new look
Images of all Galaxy S25 phones and colors leak leaving nothing to the imagination
Images of all Galaxy S25 phones and colors leak leaving nothing to the imagination
Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air both rumored to share the same disappointing weakness
Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air both rumored to share the same disappointing weakness
Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect
Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect
The JBL Tour Pro Plus buds come with 'Pro' sound and top-notch ANC at an amazing 'clearance' price
The JBL Tour Pro Plus buds come with 'Pro' sound and top-notch ANC at an amazing 'clearance' price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless