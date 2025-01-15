Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The wait is over: Honor Magic 7 Pro officially launches worldwide

0comments
honor
The wait is over: Honor Magic 7 Pro officially launches worldwide
Bled, Slovenia

When Honor unveiled the Magic 7 Pro in China back in October, it stirred the smartphone pan as a potential Android flagship contender. Now, two and a half months later, the wait is over. The company has officially launched the Honor Magic 7 Pro amidst the snowy mountains of Bled, Slovenia.

Since the phone has been available in China for over two months, the global launch doesn’t bring many surprises—except for one critical detail: its price. Pre-orders start on January 15, with the 12/512GB model priced at €1,299 (approximately $1,340).

Let’s take a closer look at what this flagship offers for that price point.

Honor Magic 7 Pro specs at a glance:
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED LTPO, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Memory: 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage
  • Camera system: 
  • Main: 50MP 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera H9000 HDR with variable aperture
  • Ultrawide: 50MP ƒ/2.0 aperture, 12mm equivalent focal length
  • Telephoto: 200MP 1/1.4-inch sensor, periscope system
  • Battery: 5,270 mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery
  • Charging: 100W wired fast charging, 80W wireless
  • OS: MagicOS 9.0
  • Price: 1,299 euros

Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered AI magic


The Honor Magic 7 Pro is the latest of the recently launched Android flagships to feature Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This platform features the new Oryon cores (2x4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M), a lethal combination that challenges even Apple's A18 Pro silicon.

What's important here is not the raw performance but the AI part of the equation. Honor has worked closely with Qualcomm to develop a robust AI toolkit that boosts various aspects of the phone. For example, gaming is enhanced by AI real-time rendering technology and AI predictive scheduling, both tools helping to get a high and consistent framerate during gaming.

The full review is coming shortly, so you will be able to get all the benchmarks. The global version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro launches with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage; we might get a 1TB option at a later date, though.

200MP AI-enhanced telephoto camera


The 50 MP, f/1.4-2.0, 23 mm main camera has been carried over from the previous model, along with the 50 MP, f/2.0, 12 mm ultrawide snapper. What's brand new is the 200MP telephoto camera that uses a 1/1.4” telephoto sensor with a large f/2.6 aperture.

The native optical zoom of this telephoto system is 3x (69 mm), but thanks to the large sensor, you can also do 2x crops and combine them with the optical magnification, resulting in 6x (138 mm) optical-quality zoom images.

Recommended Stories
Honor's AI Image Engine plays a big part in the overall image quality, and the telephoto camera is no exception. There's an AI Super Zoom feature that allows you to snap closeups with up to 100x magnification with enhanced details and clarity.

The AI Image Engine works with the other two cameras as well, offering features such as AI Motion Sensing Capture and HD Super Burst, where the AI is taking care of fast-moving objects and is able to snap 10 burst shots per second with improved quality and detail.

MagicOS 9.0 with a sprinkle of Gemini


Honor has been developing its own AI features for a couple of generations now, and the Magic 7 Pro features polished versions of the Magic Portal and AI Summary and can also do live translation between 13 languages through AI Translate.

If you prefer to use Google's Gemini LLM, you can do that as well, as the Magic 7 Pro comes equipped with the AI assistant as a bonus feature.

Smaller battery on the global version for some reason?


One surprising difference with the Chinese version of the phone can be found in the battery department. The global version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro comes with a third-generation silicon-carbon battery with a 5,270 mAh capacity, while the Chinese variant launched with a larger 5,850 mAh cell. We don't know what made this particular downgrade necessary, but it might be down to stricter regulations for battery tech inside the European Union.

The charging is the same on both variants: 100W fast wired charging and 80W wireless with the proprietary Honor air-cooled wireless charger (stay tuned for our charging tests).

Eye-protection tech baked in the display


Nowadays, phone manufacturers are locked in a new arms race to launch the brightest display on a phone. The Magic 7 Pro has all that, too, citing 5,000 nits of peak brightness, but the brand keeps its focus on eyecare and wellbeing.

Apparently, eye protection and eye comfort are big topics in China, and these can be found on the global version as well. The phone comes with a range of AI-enabled eye-comfort features, including the Circular Polarized Light Display, a 4320Hz PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display, Natural Tone Display, and hardware-level low blue light technology.

Conclusion


We're finishing our tests as we type this, and the Honor Magic 7 Pro review should be live pretty soon. What we can say is that this flagship is shaping out to be a real powerhouse and a true contender for the best Android phone of 2025. The only thing that can drag the Magic 7 Pro down is probably its price, which can be a bit steep for most people. What do you think about it? Would you buy one at 1,299 euros or get a cheaper flagship instead?
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

