The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
One of the most expensive Android flagships out there – no, that's not a Galaxy S Ultra, mind you – is the Honor Magic 7 Pro with its €1,299 ($1,360 when directly converted). But you get a lot for the money. Particularly in the AI department.
It's not an exaggeration to say that AI in mobile phones is currently between a rock and a hard place. Many users are complaining that AI is prying on their personal lives and private data (I've got some flash news for you, if you think it's only AI to blame here, but anyway); others say that AI is not the epic breakthrough technology we expected, and it's currently good only for writing mediocre poetry, summarizing emails and failing spectacularly when presented with K-12 math problems.
Manchester United is one of the most popular and beloved football clubs in the world and this year, it's the 115th anniversary of Old Trafford, their iconic stadium. The Magic 7 Pro's AI tricks are used to upscale, unblur and restore a bunch of old Manchester United photos.
The video is pretty nostalgic and brings back memories from 30 years ago (and more): football fans across the world will shed a tear as they re-live some epic moments with Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes, and the rest of the gang.
At the heart of this clever video is, of course, the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Elite, its chipset, that's making it possible.
The memorable goals and moments on the field are neatly documented and photographed, but the photos are blurry and not good enough for today's standards. That's where the Magic 7 Pro comes into play.
The AI tool breathes new life into these images, making them clearer and more vivid, even if they were once blurry or hard to decipher.
As shown in the video, the AI trick does its job amazingly. But then again, how many blurry photos do people, especially young ones, have these days?
