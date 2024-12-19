Honor Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro design, specs and prices leak
Honor has already launched quite a few phones in China, which aren’t yet available outside the country. The Magic 7 series made its debut in China two months ago, and a brand-new Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is expected to be introduced next week.
Based on previous history, Honor is expected to launch these Magic 7 series phones globally at some point this year. Thankfully, the folks over at 91mobiles have learned that at least two models will be part of Honor’s global releases next year, the Magic 7 Lite and Magic 7 Pro.
The European version of Honor Magic 7 Lite features a 6.78-inch OLED display with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a dual camera (108 MP + 5 MP), a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a huge 6,600 mAh battery.
Moving on to the much more expensive Magic 7 Pro, Honor’s upcoming high-end smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.
The Magic 7 Pro boasts a slightly larger 6.8-inch OLED display with 2800 x 1280 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. On the back, the flagship features a triple camera (50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
Both phones have been recently spotted on a European website, along with their prices, specs, and designs. The cheapest of the two, the Magic 7 Lite, will be available in black and purple and costs €375. On the other hand, the Magic 7 Pro comes in black and grey and costs a whopping € 1,225.
Honor Magic 7 Lite is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. Unfortunately, the listing claims the phone runs on Magic OS 8.0, which is based on Android 14.
Honor Magic 7 Lite | Images credits: 91mobiles
Honor’s flagship is powered by a large 5,850 mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging speeds. Unlike the Magic 7 Lite, the Pro version ships with Magic OS 9 based on Android 15 right out of the box.
