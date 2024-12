Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design to be unveiled next week

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Honor ends the year in full force, as the Chinese handset maker is gearing up to launch yet another high-profile device, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, a premium smartphone that will be introduced in China on December 23.Just like the previous model, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will feature only the best specs Honor can possibly include in a flagship, which basically means that this will be a very expensive device, even in China.Although Honor has been mum on the phone’s specs, rumor has it that only a few of the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design ’s hardware will be packed inside the Magic 7 model too. For example, the upcoming flagship is said to boast the same 6.8-inch curved OLED display with 1,280 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and NanoCrystal Shield protection.The only minor difference is likely to be the new in-display fingerprint sensor that Honor is expected to include with the upcoming model. Besides that, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is a nice upgrade over the previous model.Instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is equipped with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Although the phone is rumored to have a similar triple-camera system like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design, its setup is slightly superior.The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s triple-camera system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone is also rumored to feature a massive 50-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design model.Despite the fact that we don’t have any info about the battery’s size, previous reports claim the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s battery supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. This is a major improvement over the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s 5,600 mAh battery which only supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging speeds.