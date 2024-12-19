Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design to be unveiled next week
Honor ends the year in full force, as the Chinese handset maker is gearing up to launch yet another high-profile device, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, a premium smartphone that will be introduced in China on December 23.
Just like the previous model, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will feature only the best specs Honor can possibly include in a flagship, which basically means that this will be a very expensive device, even in China.
The only minor difference is likely to be the new in-display fingerprint sensor that Honor is expected to include with the upcoming model. Besides that, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is a nice upgrade over the previous model.
Instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is equipped with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Although the phone is rumored to have a similar triple-camera system like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design, its setup is slightly superior.
Despite the fact that we don’t have any info about the battery’s size, previous reports claim the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s battery supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. This is a major improvement over the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s 5,600 mAh battery which only supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging speeds.
Although Honor has been mum on the phone’s specs, rumor has it that only a few of the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s hardware will be packed inside the Magic 7 model too. For example, the upcoming flagship is said to boast the same 6.8-inch curved OLED display with 1,280 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and NanoCrystal Shield protection.
The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s triple-camera system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone is also rumored to feature a massive 50-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design model.
