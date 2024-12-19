Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design to be unveiled next week

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor logo
Honor ends the year in full force, as the Chinese handset maker is gearing up to launch yet another high-profile device, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, a premium smartphone that will be introduced in China on December 23.

Just like the previous model, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will feature only the best specs Honor can possibly include in a flagship, which basically means that this will be a very expensive device, even in China.

Although Honor has been mum on the phone’s specs, rumor has it that only a few of the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s hardware will be packed inside the Magic 7 model too. For example, the upcoming flagship is said to boast the same 6.8-inch curved OLED display with 1,280 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and NanoCrystal Shield protection.

The only minor difference is likely to be the new in-display fingerprint sensor that Honor is expected to include with the upcoming model. Besides that, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is a nice upgrade over the previous model.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design to be unveiled next week


Instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is equipped with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Although the phone is rumored to have a similar triple-camera system like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design, its setup is slightly superior.

The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s triple-camera system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone is also rumored to feature a massive 50-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design model.

Despite the fact that we don’t have any info about the battery’s size, previous reports claim the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s battery supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. This is a major improvement over the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s 5,600 mAh battery which only supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging speeds.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless