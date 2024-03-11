Honor's Magic6 Ultimate design revealed in two distinct colors

In just a week, Honor is gearing up to unveil two new smartphones : the Magic6 RSR Porsche Design and the Magic6 Ultimate. However, there's no need to wait any longer to catch a glimpse of the latter's design, as it has just been revealed.









All of these details are mere expectations until confirmed after the smartphone launch. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available. As you can see from the images, the camera island on the back of the Magic6 Ultimate has a distinct shape compared to the Magic6 Pro , even though the camera layout looks the same.The Magic6 Ultimate camera island is square-shaped, with the top-right and bottom-left corners showing a more rounded design than the other two corners.The Magic6 Ultimate is set to premiere on March 18 in China. The possibility of a release in other countries remains uncertain, but more details will be revealed soon.The phone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of display, the Magic6 Ultimate is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, similar to its sibling, the Magic6 Pro.The device is anticipated to have a 5,600mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. The camera setup is likely to mirror that of the Magic6 Pro, comprising a 50 MP wide lens, a 180 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens.All of these details are mere expectations until confirmed after the smartphone launch. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

​​Honor recently teased its upcoming flagship device, the Magic6 Ultimate, on itsaccount (via). The phone is teased in two color options: Sky Purple and Ink Rock Black. Notably, both variants of the HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition might feature vegan leather on the back.