Honor's Magic6 Ultimate design revealed in two distinct colors

As you can see from the images, the camera island on the back of the Magic6 Ultimate has a distinct shape compared to the Magic6 Pro , even though the camera layout looks the same.The Magic6 Ultimate camera island is square-shaped, with the top-right and bottom-left corners showing a more rounded design than the other two corners.The Magic6 Ultimate is set to premiere on March 18 in China. The possibility of a release in other countries remains uncertain, but more details will be revealed soon.The phone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of display, the Magic6 Ultimate is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, similar to its sibling, the Magic6 Pro.The device is anticipated to have a 5,600mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. The camera setup is likely to mirror that of the Magic6 Pro, comprising a 50 MP wide lens, a 180 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens.All of these details are mere expectations until confirmed after the smartphone launch. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.