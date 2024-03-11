Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Honor's Magic6 Ultimate design revealed in two distinct colors

honor
Honor's Magic6 Ultimate design revealed in two distinct colors
In just a week, Honor is gearing up to unveil two new smartphones: the Magic6 RSR Porsche Design and the Magic6 Ultimate. However, there's no need to wait any longer to catch a glimpse of the latter's design, as it has just been revealed.

​​Honor recently teased its upcoming flagship device, the Magic6 Ultimate, on its Weibo account (via Android Headlines). The phone is teased in two color options: Sky Purple and Ink Rock Black. Notably, both variants of the HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition might feature vegan leather on the back.



As you can see from the images, the camera island on the back of the Magic6 Ultimate has a distinct shape compared to the Magic6 Pro, even though the camera layout looks the same.

The Magic6 Ultimate camera island is square-shaped, with the top-right and bottom-left corners showing a more rounded design than the other two corners.

The Magic6 Ultimate is set to premiere on March 18 in China. The possibility of a release in other countries remains uncertain, but more details will be revealed soon.

The phone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of display, the Magic6 Ultimate is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, similar to its sibling, the Magic6 Pro.

The device is anticipated to have a 5,600mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. The camera setup is likely to mirror that of the Magic6 Pro, comprising a 50 MP wide lens, a 180 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens.

All of these details are mere expectations until confirmed after the smartphone launch. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Latest News

Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently on sale at a lovely discount at Walmart
Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently on sale at a lovely discount at Walmart
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is probably to be unveiled in less than a week
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is probably to be unveiled in less than a week
The next big OnePlus Nord phone is launching on April 1 (no joke) following March 14 'reveal'
The next big OnePlus Nord phone is launching on April 1 (no joke) following March 14 'reveal'
Snag the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 255S without breaking the bank through Walmart's deal
Snag the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 255S without breaking the bank through Walmart's deal
The gorgeous high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is up for grabs at a head-turning discount on Amazon UK
The gorgeous high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is up for grabs at a head-turning discount on Amazon UK
Elon Musk: “OpenAI is a lie”, xAI will open-source Grok. Carl Pei: “Based”
Elon Musk: “OpenAI is a lie”, xAI will open-source Grok. Carl Pei: “Based”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless