Honor could be the next brand to launch a foldable smartphone

Honor's first foldable phone is scheduled for 2021

As interest in the foldable smartphone segment continues to grow, more brands are planning devices. Xiaomi and Oppo are among the biggest names expected to enter the market in 2021, but Honor could be on the list too.A new report (via) claims Honor is in the process of developing its first foldable smartphone, to be marketed under the Magic smartphone series, for release later in the year.The format of Honor’s first foldable device remains unclear, but the final product will no doubt face tough competition from either the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3 , both of which are expected to debut in the summer.Samsung, the creator of the Galaxy Z series, is rumored to be the display supplier for Honor’s product. The panel should use Ultra-Thin Glass tech, meaning it’ll be more durable than first-gen foldables.Demand for foldable smartphones is still minimal when compared to traditional flagships, but Honor should have the latter covered too. Following its separation from Huawei , the brand is developing a series of high-end devices.The short-term goal is to compete with both Huawei and Apple in China, although the brand is expected to focus on Europe too once its software ties with Google have resumed.