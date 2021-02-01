Honor could be the next brand to launch a foldable smartphone
Honor's first foldable phone is scheduled for 2021
A new report (via PocketNow) claims Honor is in the process of developing its first foldable smartphone, to be marketed under the Magic smartphone series, for release later in the year.
Samsung, the creator of the Galaxy Z series, is rumored to be the display supplier for Honor’s product. The panel should use Ultra-Thin Glass tech, meaning it’ll be more durable than first-gen foldables.
Demand for foldable smartphones is still minimal when compared to traditional flagships, but Honor should have the latter covered too. Following its separation from Huawei, the brand is developing a series of high-end devices.
The short-term goal is to compete with both Huawei and Apple in China, although the brand is expected to focus on Europe too once its software ties with Google have resumed.