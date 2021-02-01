Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android honor

Honor could be the next brand to launch a foldable smartphone

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 01, 2021, 7:04 AM
Honor could be the next brand to launch a foldable smartphone
As interest in the foldable smartphone segment continues to grow, more brands are planning devices. Xiaomi and Oppo are among the biggest names expected to enter the market in 2021, but Honor could be on the list too.

Honor's first foldable phone is scheduled for 2021


A new report (via PocketNow) claims Honor is in the process of developing its first foldable smartphone, to be marketed under the Magic smartphone series, for release later in the year.

The format of Honor’s first foldable device remains unclear, but the final product will no doubt face tough competition from either the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3, both of which are expected to debut in the summer.

Samsung, the creator of the Galaxy Z series, is rumored to be the display supplier for Honor’s product. The panel should use Ultra-Thin Glass tech, meaning it’ll be more durable than first-gen foldables.

Demand for foldable smartphones is still minimal when compared to traditional flagships, but Honor should have the latter covered too. Following its separation from Huawei, the brand is developing a series of high-end devices.

The short-term goal is to compete with both Huawei and Apple in China, although the brand is expected to focus on Europe too once its software ties with Google have resumed.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless